#aTypicalInterview: Wihan Lubbe on the misconceptions about cricketers









In this week's A-Typical interview we feature South African cricketer Wihan Lubbe. Lubbe, a South African first-class cricket player, currently plys his trade at the Imperial Lions team in Gauteng. Aside from being a top order batsmen at the Lions, the all rounder was also last year named in the Nelson Mandela Bay Stars' squad for the first season of the T20 Global League. If you could face any bowler in the world , past or present, dead or alive, who would it be and why? I would enjoy facing Shane Warne, he was obviously class and it would have been nice to face one of the best ever.

What is your most embarrassing moment on the cricket field?

Has to be one of my drop catches (had a few embarrassing ones over the years) especially in front of a crowd.

What is the biggest misconception people have of cricketers?

That we don’t have to be fit, people think we just stand around and chase the odd ball.

What is currently in your fridge?

I currently have some chicken, milk, grapes, mango, cherry tomatoes and a steri stumpie in my fridge. There’s normally some form a chocolate hidden away but we just got back from an away game.

What music do you listen to, to get you pumped up for a game?

I wouldn’t really say anything specific just before a game. I’ve enjoyed a bit of John Meyer lately but to be honest I listen to anything that pops up on YouTube.

What's the worst injury you've picked up while playing professional cricket? And how bad was it?

I have broken a couple of fingers but a couple of years ago, I broke my right ring finger pretty badly while fielding at slip. Luckily I had a good second opinion and the doctor managed to fix it up. It could have restricted my grip and that would have had a big impact on my batting

What is your go to cheat meal?

I have a massive sweet tooth so that is a general struggle, otherwise I love a good pizza.

You are on death row. You are given one last meal. What do you have and why?

Steak sliced up, it’s something my dad has made for as long as I can remember so we love it.

Growing up, who was your celebrity crush?

Emma Watson, she probably still is haha!

Which famous actor would play you in a movie about the story of your life?

Mathew McConaughey, I like the values he stands for and love him in few movies so would be happy, “alright alright alright.”

