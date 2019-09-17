File image.

In this week's A-Typical interview, we feature South African athlete and Springbok Women's Sevens player Alyssa Conley. Conley, who competes in the 100m and 200m sprints, won the silver medal in the 200 metres at the 2016 African Championships.

She also competed at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games in 2016, where she competed in the 200m sprint event.

This year, Conley switched the track for rugby and has set her sights on playing for the Springbok Women's Sevens team and competing with them at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Who was the first athlete you ever idolised? And why?

Marion Jones, she was everything I wanted to be as an athlete (before her doping drama).

You are able to only do three exercises for the rest of your life. Which three exercises do you choose?

Squats

Boxing

Speed ladder

What has captured your attention on the news in the last week?

Caster Semenya joining a football academy.

Heels or sneakers? And why?

Sneakers, because my knees can't handle heels. Lol.

What's the best piece of advice anyone has ever given you?

You only as good as you believe

You are given the opportunity to spend the day with any rugby star in the world. Who do you choose?

Bryan Habana

Who is your ultimate celebrity crush?

Jennifer Lopez, she's goals!

What is your favourite restaurant ? And what do you order from there?

I love food so that's a hard one, but my go to cheat meal is Sushi

What is the one song you listen to when you need motivation?

Tasha Cobbs ft. Nikki Minaj I'm getting ready.

Can you tell us about the most embarrassing moment you have had?

I was driving to Pretoria from Johannesburg and was stuck in heavy traffic needing to pee urgently, so I had to use my coffee mug.

