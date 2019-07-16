Bonang and Gert Johan Coetzee who designed the her dress. Picture: Instagram.

In this week’s A-Typical interview we feature South African celebrity fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee. Coetzee has designed dresses for some of South Africa’s and the world’s biggest stars.

His celebrity clientele includes stars such as Kelly Rowland, Kourtney Kardashian, Miss Universe Roelene Strauss, Minnie Dlamini, Lira, Bonang Matheba, Terry Pheto, Pabi Moloi and many more.

Coetzee has also won numerous awards, including SA’s Most Promising Young Designer in 2006 at the age of only 19. He has shown at international Fashion Weeks in Canada, Angola and Nigeria.

You are given the freedom to design a dress for any female celebrity in the world. Which celebrity would you choose and what dress would you design for her?

If I have to choose one celebrity it would have to be Charlize Theron. As a fellow South African, it would be a huge honour to see her wearing Gert-Johan Coetzee. I will definitely design something timeless and elegant for her with a bit of a modern twist.

You’re stranded on a deserted island and can only bring five things from your closet — what do you grab?

Shades, cap, towel, swimming costume, and margarita mix (which I will need to go and add to my closet now).

Do you have any fashion pet peeves?

My number one pet peeve is men wearing all white shoes, with a white belt.

If you could have any TV or movie character’s wardrobe, whose would you choose and why?

Definitely James Bond, if I can have the cars to go with the outfits.

If you could go back and tell yourself one thing before beginning your career what would it be?

Just go with the flow, don't force anything. Everything happens as it should at the correct time when you are ready for it.

What did you end up wearing for your Matric ball?

I only have standard seven, so I never had a matric ball. But if I did, knowing myself at that age, it would have been something very outrageous and different.

The most treasured item in your closet is...?

My bow tie collection, and a penguin suit I made when I was still very young.

Who in your opinion is SA's best dressed celeb and why?

It’s very difficult to say, there are so many ways of dressing and doing it well.

Sarah Langa and Kefilwe Mabote are both so chic, then there are Bonang Matheba and Minnie Dlamini who always push the boundaries.

If your days had one extra hour , how would you make use of that extra hour?

I would probably use it to just sit alone and meditate.

You would never be caught wearing....?

An outfit that is entirely khaki.

The Saturday Star