Johannesburg - STUCK. A powerful word which is drenched in hopelessness. By definition, “stuck” is the inability to move from a particular position or place, or the inability to change a situation. It’s also the word that defined Devon Brough’s early adulthood. But everyone loves a comeback story and this is certainly true for Brough.

The first-time author has written a book, Get OVA It , which documents the story of his harrowing journey which began to go horribly awry at the tender age of 15 when he accepted a dare to down a bottle of tequila. Brough had been living in Bedfordview at the time and admitted that money was not scarce, hence being able to get hold of tequila. What ensued was a blur of alcoholism, addiction, two suicide attempts, 18 warrants of arrest, being set up for cheque fraud by someone he considered a close friend and living with three Russian sex workers, no strings attached.

In the space of a few years Brough’s life spiralled into one that would inevitably end prematurely. Although born in South Africa, he grew up in Germany and returned to SA in 1995 when his parents divorced when he was just 12 years old. As he muddled his way through adulthood, making poor choices, he had carved out a life of extremes – the kind no one should ever experience. A life which ultimately led to the realisation that no one was going to rescue him.

If he wanted his life to change, to become unstuck; he was going to have to take ownership of his life and rescue himself. Today, Brough, now 38, is an entrepreneur, breakthrough coach, motivational speaker, luxury property professional and, most recently, author. But his life wasn’t always as together as it is now. “As a sober person, I am super kind. When I drank, I became a different person. The day I drank the tequila, I shattered my mother’s cheekbone. When I was younger I thought that in order to be deserving of love, I had to be wealthy. I had to be perfect,” he said. Brough spoke candidly about his two suicide attempts at ages 22 and 26 and referred to it as the most shameful stages in his life.

“Shame took me to drugs. My thoughts were so destructive at the time. I hated the man looking back at me in the mirror. Even then, I knew I was meant to serve others,” he said. Brough said his parents’ divorce left him with a sense of abandonment, which he didn’t recover from for many years. “Abandonment and disapproval can be very traumatic for children. The child inside me wanted approval from two parents and I didn’t have that. “When I was 33, I went on a 6-day bender. When I saw my younger brother I knew I needed help but my ego kept me from seeking help. But I knew I didn’t want to die,” he said.

Brough said his book is an essential life toolkit which teaches the reader to stack Ownership, Vision and Action to get “OVA” pain, challenges and obstacles that keep them stuck. “It is the essential guide to breaking free and living a life of purpose. A veritable guidebook to healing and transformation. “The Covid pandemic has been a time of reflection for some, and great pain and loss for many too. But the possibility of a breakthrough in 2022 beckons.

“This book has been written to help anybody break free from anything that is holding them back, preventing them from stepping into a life of success, love and purpose. “The underlying message is that we are all worthy, deserving and more than enough. But it’s in our mindset and through our own narratives and thoughts that we hold ourselves captive. “We need to take 100% accountability for moving forward in life. Simply put, this book is a step-by-step process of how I got unstuck,” said Brough.

The comeback kid told the Saturday Star that the best experience of the book is that the more he shared, the more he was loved, breaking the stereotype that men cannot be vulnerable. In the author’s own words: “I am eternally grateful that I was able to emerge from the struggles of my past to build a successful business in the luxury property space. “I would love people to experience a deep state of joy, happiness and gratitude. If you want to grow, evolve and stretch; then this is a book for you.