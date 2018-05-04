Johannesburg - Baby Eden was the surprise child, the fourth son who was named for the delight he brought his parents.

He disappeared on Wednesday morning when the family's domestic worker strapped him to her back and went for a walk through Brackendowns, Ekurhuleni.

On Saturday, the 13-month-old toddler was reportedly back in his parent's arms and his alleged kidnappers arrested.

According to reports, the domestic worker is among those arrested.

Those involved have been tight-lipped, not revealing how they tracked the baby and his alleged kidnappers.

There have been reports of a ransom demand of R6 million for the child's safe return. The suspects were reportedly arrested during a cash drop-off.

On Facebook, Eden’s mother, Bronwyn Laird, described him as the the “son I didn't know I wanted”.

“You weren't our plan, you were greater than that. God imprinted you into our existence, just like that. You were a love song in progress,” she wrote. “Your name represents how we feel - delight.”

A source said the Brackendowns community and residents from neighbouring suburbs had been working tirelessly with the police, the CPF and the Pink Ladies, an organisation that works to find missing people.

“Everyone has been doing their best to try and bring the boy home safely,” the source said.

On Saturday morning, the Pink Ladies posted on an update on their Facebook page: "Wonderful news the baby is found and been taken to hospital for medical."

The Saturday Star and IOL