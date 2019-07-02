Captain Janine Van Wyk.| SYDNEY MAHLANGU BackpagePix

Janine van Wyk didn’t take much time to recuperate. Instead, she’s knuckled down and put all her focus on getting ready for the season ahead.

“There is no time to rest. My life revolves around the game,” says van Wyk.

Even though it’s been the most demanding football season the 32-year-old defender has ever had, having competed at her debut World Cup in France this month, Van Wyk refuses to rest on her laurels.

“If I’m not playing soccer, I’m coaching and guiding young girls to become better players.

“I took a few days off to recover the mind and body, but I’m back at training so I can start playing with my football club JVW in the Sasol League again,” she said.

The Banyana Banyana captain does, however, admit that preparing for a World Cup was exceedingly gruelling.

“It took an extreme amount of hard work to get ready for this kind of tournament, both mentally and physically.

“Since the day we qualified, it became difficult,” says Van Wyk.

But while it has proved to be the most demanding and challenging football campaign, it’s all been worth it.

She says leading her country in a World Cup will go down as the best moment in her footballing career so far, even though Banyana Banyana didn’t do as well as they had hoped.

“It was the most memorable experience of my football career.

“It’s a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

“The atmosphere, facilities, the vibe, and support around the whole event was phenomenal.

“It’s hard to describe it.”

Van Wyk and her troops finished with no points in Banyana’s debut World Cup, losing all three of their group stage fixtures against Spain, China, and Germany.

She says there was a fair bit of nerves among the team when they kicked off their campaign against Spain earlier this month.

“It was the first time I got to represent my country at the highest level, and as a leader, people always expect more of you.

“By the second and third games, my nerves had settled a little, and I could enjoy the moment more,” she said. Banyana Banyana faced off against opposition who are all ranked in the top 20 in the world.

“It was very tough. They are quality teams that make the game look so easy, but it was a great experience for us to learn and grow in the game,” she said.

Van Wyk says the team were unlucky to end their World Cup with no points.

“We could have walked away with three points in our opening match against Spain.

“We scored the first goal of the match as well as our first goal in a World Cup. We were hard done by with the two penalty kicks that Spain were awarded as well as the red card which killed the team completely.

“If you play such quality teams with a player down, there is no way that you won’t concede a goal.”

But despite not getting a single win at the World Cup, van Wyk believes the team can be proud of what they achieved in their debut World Cup.

“We have honestly given everything that we could have.

“Every single match was a battle, but we matched all three opponents. But we could have made use of the opportunities we created in front of the opposition’s goal a little better. Its something we have identified as an area that has let us down,” she said.

She says the team arrived back in South Africa in good spirits despite their results in France.

“We would have loved to go through to the next round, but we felt that we gave a good display of football and performance and that was good enough for us considering it was our first ever World Cup,” she said.

Van Wyk said it was an honour to be able to captain Banyana Banyana on the world stage.

“It was the most amazing feeling, but also came with a lot of pressure when you know the whole country will be expecting more from you as the leader, but I thought I handled it quite well and did my best,” she said.

The commanding centre back does admit, however, that there is plenty of work to do if Banyana Banyana are to compete against the powerhouses of women’s football in the world.

She says there is plenty that is holding women’s football back.

“There aren’t enough development structures in place for young girls to be groomed and prepared for the highest of levels. There is no Professional League to play and compete in every week, and there are also not enough competitions for the women to play in (Only a league), which many teams fail to even attend games due to lack of funds to transport players to and from venues,” she said.

Meanwhile, the skipper has tipped either France or England to go on to win the coveted trophy.

