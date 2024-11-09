Barbara Lawrence-Strydom: Shaping Africa's future through storytelling and social entrepreneurship

Barbara Lawrence-Strydom, a storyteller at heart, divulges a remarkable journey that merges her love for storytelling and community empowerment to touch lives across Africa. Lawrence-Strydom, who wears multiple hats, has taken on the monumental task of building the African continent through the power of storytelling and personal development.

Her remarkable journey includes her achievements as a heritage photographer, mountain climber (as she conquered Mount Kilimanjaro in 2018), and social entrepreneur. She tells Saturday Star about her vision to build Africa stating, "My vision is to build Africa each day, one person at a time. And so that is how I live," she says expressing fond adoration for the continent. As she speaks about some of the highlights of her journey, she stands as a beacon of empowerment and transformation—a testament to what can be achieved through storytelling, mentorship, and a commitment to making a difference.

“I think for me it is sitting with children in rural villages under the tree just talking about Africa shared in the bag. Asking them to locate themselves in the bag and where they think they are. And just having a conversation about how we need to be responsible for the environment because whatever we do here impacts other countries. So those conversations that I did not have as a child. And also seeing my vision board come to life multiple times has been one of the amazing experiences. And those who have been brought to my journey to take me from A-B,” she said. Owing to her contributions, in 2018, Lawrence-Strydom received the Best Social Entrepreneur Africa award from the Christian Women Entrepreneur Network Africa (CWENA), recognising her commitment to a building agenda. She was nominated for GLEBM’s Exceptional Award of Excellence in Leadership, to be presented in Abuja, Nigeria, later this year. This acknowledgement is a testament to her unwavering dedication to social entrepreneurship. Her creativity has also found expression in her book trilogy: “Waste Knot,” “Seed is Life,” and “The Power of Hemp.”

In the heart of rural KwaZulu Natal, Lawrence-Strydom's story begins on a farm in Nqabeni, where the seeds of her entrepreneurial spirit were sown. In an exciting entrepreneurial venture, she has also introduced the "MADE WITH LOVE" label, producing environmentally friendly, reusable travel bags and pouches under her AUNTY B brand, further emphasising her commitment to sustainable practices originating from her village roots. As a mother to two young men who are exploring their passions in agriculture and environmental stewardship, Lawrence-Strydom she says she embodies empowerment not only within her family but across the African continent.