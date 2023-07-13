Barbie: Bestie or baddie? New research provides insight into the influence the popular doll has on women in 2023

Johannesburg – The hype around the Barbie movie, which is set to be released worldwide this month, is growing. But a new report has found that 45% of women believe that Barbie has outgrown society.

Since its creation in 1959, the Barbie doll has exploded in popularity, going from a staple toy for girls to something brought to life in movies and TV shows. As it has become larger than life, it has also faced increased scrutiny for the message it sends to girls and women about the way they look. Last month, a new study by Harmony Healthcare IT, a data management firm, surveyed nearly 1 000 women who shared their experiences growing up with the classic toy, and how it had influenced their body image. The research found that while most women feel Barbie dolls portray unrealistic body images, a surprising 53% of Gen Z women think Barbie represents the ideal body type. This is despite the fact that 38% of surveyed women say that they plan to see the new Barbie movie, a comedic, feminist, PG-13 take on the popular doll’s new chapter.

In addition, one in six think the movie will change their perspective about Barbie. A Barbie doll. File image. The research was compiled in June 2023 by Harmony, which conducted a survey of 999 women, asking them questions about their relationship with their body image. Respondents ranged in age from 18 to 77 with an average age of 43 – 23% were Baby Boomers, 25% were from Gen X, 26% were Millennials, and 26% were from Gen Z. The research also found that almost two thirds think the new Barbie dolls are better at reflecting all body types, but 82% believe the dolls portray unrealistic body images to girls and women.

Of the women surveyed, 88% had a Barbie doll growing up and it had significantly influenced how many felt about their bodies. The research also found that nearly one in two women (45%) had compared the way they look to a Barbie doll. The most common body parts women compare are their waist followed by their legs, hair, and chest. And while three in five women feel new Barbies are better at reflecting all body types than older versions, 69% still think Barbie dolls can lead to body image issues. The doll also seems to have left a different impression on Gen Z, as more than half (53%) of the respondents believe Barbie represents the ideal body type, and 39% of Gen Z women consider the doll to be a role model.

But no matter what people feel about Barbie, women feel toys can send a powerful message to children at a young age. The Harmony survey statistics show that more than three in five women (62%) think toys can encourage sexism, and 31% have trouble finding toys for girls that are not pink. Some countries have even adopted a gender neutrality law that encourages toymakers to create gender-neutral products that are not marketed specifically to boys or girls. More than two in five women (41%) think the US should establish a law like that. And while it may be hard to determine what leads to a poor body image, some women are dealing with it at a young age, with the research finding that more than one in four (27%) started struggling with negative body image issues when they were just 10 years old or younger. Overall, 79% have dealt with negative body image, and 80% of women have called themselves fat, the study found. In addition, more than one in four women (28%) have dealt with disordered eating by doing things such as restricting their eating, eating compulsively, or eating irregularly. Gen Zers (41%) have self-admittedly struggled with this more than any other generation. And more than one in 10 Gen Z women (13%) also shared they have a diagnosed eating disorder.