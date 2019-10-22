Barbie says ‘House it, doll’ from Malibu









Barbie's Malibu mansion. Barbie might forever be sweet 16, but this year she turns 60 and is inviting her biggest fans to celebrate the occasion by inhabiting her dream house. For the first time ever, the popular doll’s mansion in Malibu, California, is available for the public to rent through Airbnb this month for a limited time only. The toymaker Mattel used the character of the doll to urge Airbnb users take full advantage of the opportunity. “I’ve travelled all over the world, but the Dreamhouse has always been my favourite place to call home,” Barbie wrote on Airbnb. “It’s full of inspiration, like pictures of the 200 plus careers I’ve had and the role models in my life, so I hope it inspires you to remember that you can be anything.”

From the pool accessories to the couch cushions, furniture, gym equipment and bathroom finishers, the Barbie-themed villa in the US comes decorated in the pink and white palettes that the acclaimed toy has become synonymous with over the past six decades.

There is also an abundance of Barbie regalia littered around the multi-floor property which sleeps four people.

Available for just R891 per night, Barbie’s dream house includes a fully equipped kitchen, a home cinema, a meditation terrace and a sport deck.

There is also a hot tub, water slides attached to an infinity swimming pool which offers views of the Pacific Ocean, with a pink and white life preserver ring and the all-important lounge chairs.

Barbie’s dream house is also attuned to the needs of modern society as it comes installed with wi-fi, cable television, a laptop friendly workspace, air conditioning and central heating.

Guests of the Malibu mansion will be as prestigious as Barbie is when she stays in the villa as those who book the property will have a private entrance as well as separate street or building entrance.

Fans of the doll will also get the opportunity to spend time in the iconic Mattel toy’s wardrobe which is filled with clothes from her various illustrious career ventures such as an astronaut attire, her fire fighter gear as well as workout clothes, shoes, handbags and head wear.

Even though Barbie will be out of town, some of her friends will swing by her mansion to inspire and teach her guests some new things.

Some of the planned activities include learning how to fence with Ibtihaj Muhammad, cooking a delicious meal in Barbie’s fully stocked kitchen with chef Gina Clarke-Helm and getting a make-over from celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin.

While staying in Barbie’s dream house is a unique experience, those who book the property will contribute towards a charitable cause as the proceeds from the booking will be donated to one of the charities involved in The Barbie Dream Gap Project.

Reservations for Barbie’s dream house will become available at 8pm on October 23 and can be booked only once.

The Malibu mansion is only available for two nights, from October 27-29, at www.airbnb.com

The Saturday Star