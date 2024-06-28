Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSaturday StarNewsSportWorldOpinionTravelCanvas48 Hours
Independent Online | Saturday Star
Search IOL
IOLSaturday StarNewsSportWorldOpinionTravelCanvas48 Hours
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Friday, June 28, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

BBF supports new MEC’s battle against construction mafia

The new KwaZulu-Natal cabinet. Back row L-R: Public Works and Infrastructure MEC Marthinus Meyer, Finance MEC Francois Rodgers, Transport and Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma, Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka, Sports, Arts and Culture MEC Mntomuhle Khawula. Front row - L-R: Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi, Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Thembeni kaMadlopha-Mthethwa, Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane, Premier Thami Ntuli, Social Development MEC Mbali Shinga and Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Rev Musa Zondi. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/ Independent Newspapers

The new KwaZulu-Natal cabinet. Back row L-R: Public Works and Infrastructure MEC Marthinus Meyer, Finance MEC Francois Rodgers, Transport and Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma, Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka, Sports, Arts and Culture MEC Mntomuhle Khawula. Front row - L-R: Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi, Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Thembeni kaMadlopha-Mthethwa, Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane, Premier Thami Ntuli, Social Development MEC Mbali Shinga and Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Rev Musa Zondi. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/ Independent Newspapers

Published 4h ago

Share

The Black Business Federation (BBF), an umbrella body for business forums in South Africa, said it shares the same sentiment with the newly-appointed Public Works MEC in KwaZulu-Natal in his stance against the construction mafia.

The recent statement issued by the MEC declaring an end to negotiations with these illegal entities aligns with our values and principles as an organisation committed to ethical business practices and economic empowerment. His position is hand and glove to our fight for shared economic opportunities, which will also see black businesses afforded an opportunity to participate.

The BBF congratulated and welcomed (new) Premier Thami Ntuli (IFP) and his executives. “We call upon the premier to prioritise efforts to eradicate crucial challenges facing our province such as poverty, unemployment and inequality. This can be achieved by prioritising a radical economic agenda as well as policies for black economic empowerment.

“As an organisation, we are eager to work hand-in-hand with the MEC and the government to combat the scourge of unemployment in KZN and across South Africa. We are reaching out to various government stakeholders across the province of KwaZulu-Natal such as the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs and we will reach out to the new KwaZulu-Natal premier to offer support in championing the entrepreneurship agenda, especially in black communities, and to discuss the effects of infrastructural damage by the floods,” the BBF said in a statement.

During a recent dialogue facilitated by Sigwili Media Group at Zimbali, key figures including former Public Works minister Sihle Zikalala, the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry, alongside other strategic stakeholders came together to address critical issues affecting the province. The BBF unequivocally stated its position against any association with the construction mafia, and reiterated its commitment to lawful and transparent business practices.

“The BBF passionately believes that by fostering a culture of integrity, collaboration and inclusivity, we can create sustainable economic opportunities and upliftment of our communities. We urge all stakeholders to join us in this noble cause and stand united against any form of criminal activity that undermines the progress and prosperity of our nation,” the statement said.

Saturday Star

Related Topics:

ifpkwazulu natalsouth africaunemployed