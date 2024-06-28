BBF supports new MEC’s battle against construction mafia

The recent statement issued by the MEC declaring an end to negotiations with these illegal entities aligns with our values and principles as an organisation committed to ethical business practices and economic empowerment. His position is hand and glove to our fight for shared economic opportunities, which will also see black businesses afforded an opportunity to participate.

The Black Business Federation (BBF), an umbrella body for business forums in South Africa, said it shares the same sentiment with the newly-appointed Public Works MEC in KwaZulu-Natal in his stance against the construction mafia.

The BBF congratulated and welcomed (new) Premier Thami Ntuli (IFP) and his executives. “We call upon the premier to prioritise efforts to eradicate crucial challenges facing our province such as poverty, unemployment and inequality. This can be achieved by prioritising a radical economic agenda as well as policies for black economic empowerment.

“As an organisation, we are eager to work hand-in-hand with the MEC and the government to combat the scourge of unemployment in KZN and across South Africa. We are reaching out to various government stakeholders across the province of KwaZulu-Natal such as the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs and we will reach out to the new KwaZulu-Natal premier to offer support in championing the entrepreneurship agenda, especially in black communities, and to discuss the effects of infrastructural damage by the floods,” the BBF said in a statement.

During a recent dialogue facilitated by Sigwili Media Group at Zimbali, key figures including former Public Works minister Sihle Zikalala, the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry, alongside other strategic stakeholders came together to address critical issues affecting the province. The BBF unequivocally stated its position against any association with the construction mafia, and reiterated its commitment to lawful and transparent business practices.