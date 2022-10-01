Beloved leader of local Chinese community, Shue Chee Pon, 109, to be laid to rest this weekend

Johannesburg’s Chinese community is mourning the loss of their beloved matriarch, Shue Chee Pon who died this week at the age of 109. Her daughter Gloria, 76, told The Saturday Star that she died peacefully at Rosebank Hospital on Tuesday following a leg fracture she sustained after a fall last week.

“She was an incredible person and we will miss her dearly,” Gloria said. Pon was a leader in her community and was even instrumental in a recent court victory against discrimination and hate speech which the local Chinese community faced. “For five years she attended every court case and she was even there in July this year when we won the case,” Gloria said.

Shue Chee Pon outside the high court in Johannesburg in June this year following their victory against discrimination and hate speech faced by the Chinese community. Picture: Supplied. Pon arrived in South Africa from China in about 1937 with her then 2-year-old son and newborn daughter, just after her late husband was settling in the country. During the time, World War II was raging and with South Africa at the time considered as relatively safe, the Pons were sent to South Africa to set up schools for the Chinese. This was also when the nation was under apartheid, which also meant that the Chinese, as well as other race groups, were segregated by law and were forced to attend their own schools.

They were then instrumental in setting up the Pretoria Chinese School and later on in her life they set up several successful Chinese stores across Johannesburg. This includes one in the Joburg CBD near John Vorster Square that is affectionately known as the city’s own ‘China Town’. This store, as well as many others of its kind, sold furniture, clothing as well as Chinese goods.

The Pons went on to have eight children in total, four boys and four girls, six of whom were born in South Africa. Shue Chee Pon with some of her family members. Picture: Supplied. Shue Chee also has about 30 children and 30 grandchildren who were all born in South Africa, though many of them have since moved overseas. “All of her family members in South Africa all had a room or cottage for her and she was so loved.”

Gloria explained that while her mother was old, she was very active and a leader in the Chinese community. “She had a profound philosophy on life, she was dedicated to her family and community, she was a problem solver and someone who never turned her head away from people.” She said that her mother was passionate about her culture, was a very religious person, loved doing charity work, enjoyed gardening and loved to read and write, even in the later years of her life.

“She was an avid follower of the news and loved reading The Star and The Saturday Star,” Gloria said. She explained that her mother was also committed to her health and frequently practised yoga and Tai-Chi. She also followed a healthy diet, which she credited for her incredible health. “She did not eat a lot of meat and loved drinking Chinese tea, without any milk or sugar.”

Shue Chee will be laid to rest on Sunday at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Victory Park, Johannesburg. Gloria said that they are expecting scores of people to attend and it was for this reason that her funeral will be held at this venue, as it is able to accommodate many people. “She was a phenomenon and we will miss her dearly,” Gloria said.