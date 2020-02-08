Their loss, says Professor Yadvinder Malhi, leader of the ecosystems group at the Environmental Change Institute at the University of Oxford, “matters to the very fabric of life on earth and why we must do everything possible to protect and restore them”.
He is one of a team of authors of a new paper, Megabiota are Disproportionately Important for Biosphere Functioning, which finds how protecting large animals such as elephants, rhinos and whales, and large trees such as redwoods, sequoias and mountain ash, will have a disproportionate positive impact on biodiversity and climate mitigation.
These large animals are often used as flagship species for conservation decisions. But many are imperilled by habitat loss, hunting, logging and climate change.
The research finds that not only are larger plants and animals at a higher risk of extinction, but their loss would fundamentally degrade life on earth.