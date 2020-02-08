Big species at greatest climate risk









FILE PHOTO: A pair of male elephants is seen in the Okavango Delta For hundreds of millions of years, earth has been a planet of giants. But in the last few thousand years, these large animals and plants “have been whittled away”, and this process continues. Their loss, says Professor Yadvinder Malhi, leader of the ecosystems group at the Environmental Change Institute at the University of Oxford, “matters to the very fabric of life on earth and why we must do everything possible to protect and restore them”. He is one of a team of authors of a new paper, Megabiota are Disproportionately Important for Biosphere Functioning, which finds how protecting large animals such as elephants, rhinos and whales, and large trees such as redwoods, sequoias and mountain ash, will have a disproportionate positive impact on biodiversity and climate mitigation. These large animals are often used as flagship species for conservation decisions. But many are imperilled by habitat loss, hunting, logging and climate change. The research finds that not only are larger plants and animals at a higher risk of extinction, but their loss would fundamentally degrade life on earth.

The study, published in the journal Nature Communications this week, shows that the continued loss of large animals alone would lead to a 44% reduction in the total amount of wild animal biomass on the planet and a 92% reduction in soil fertility.

The study was conducted by researchers at the University of Arizona, the Santa Fe Institute, Northern Arizona University, the UN Environment Programme World Conservation Monitoring Centre and the University of Oxford.

A key reason for the findings lies in the transport of nutrients, says the Environmental Change Institute. “When large animals eat in one location and defecate or urinate in another, they transport nutrients, often moving them from nutrient-rich areas to other, less fertile, parts of the land and oceans.

“The research also highlighted that forests with larger trees disproportionately stored more biomass carbon and were more productive.”

“Simply put, landscapes and ecosystems that contain larger and more abundant organisms are more productive, more resilient to climate change, and will provide disproportionately more ecosystem services to humanity,” state the authors.

“This research shows there are fundamental scientific principles that explain why large animals and trees matter for the health and integrity of all life on earth”, says lead author Prof Brian Enquist of the University of Arizona, in a statement.

The researchers note how since the rise of humanity it’s primarily the largest and oldest trees that have become disproportionately rarer and more threatened.

“Climate change and shifts in localised climate due to deforestation is now disproportionately impacting big and old trees.

“Large trees are declining in forests at all latitudes,” they said.