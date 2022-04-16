Biodegradable razor sets the example for beauty industry which is blamed for contributing to plastic pollution

Johannesburg - The fashion and beauty industry has been accused of contributing towards the degradation of the planet. This is partially due to over-reliance on plastic, which often forms the basis of the goods it produces as well as consumes during its global operations.

Disposable razors, which can be found in almost every single household in every corner of the globe, are part of the problem and a South African beauty business owner is determined to provide plastic pollution solutions. Tzvia Hermann, owner of Beautique brands, and her team have come up with a BeauRaze, a recyclable razor which is also a viable and affordable shaving option. The razors are made from wheat, which means that when they are thrown away, they degrade quickly, unlike plastic which takes up to 450 years.

BeauRaze, a recyclable razor which is also a viable and affordable shaving option. Supplied image. “If restaurants can do away with plastic straws, other sectors can start getting rid of single-use plastic too,” she insisted. This recyclable and biodegradable razor has been a hit at the Hermann’s Laser Beautique clinics across Gauteng, including those in Sandton, Bassonia, Rosebank and Linksfield where they are now used exclusively. The laser hair removal and beauty clinic have also been suggesting BeauRaze to their many clients and are also wholesaling it to other laser clinics.

“We are also hoping we can even get BeauRaze into private and public hospitals because hospitals go through thousands of razors,” Hermann explained. She added that they are also creating campaigns to try and encourage others to stop stocking, selling and buying single-use plastic. “We have been overwhelmed with how well BeauRaze has been received,” Hermann said.

“People are looking for alternatives and want to avoid purchasing single use plastic but there are just not enough affordable options and we feel that this product has a very good chance of disrupting the hair removal industry.” BeauRaze, a recyclable razor which is also a viable and affordable shaving option. Supplied image. BeauRaze was created after Hermann analysed her own business operations and realised that her clients needed to shave before as well as after their laser hair removal. “Every laser hair removal clinic uses at least one single use, two-blade razor per client which is thrown away and that’s at least 15 razors day, 105 razors a week, 420 razors a month and a whopping 5 040 razors a year, per branch which is unacceptable.”

Hermann also discovered that there are no recycling plants in Africa that accept and recycle disposable razors and that there was no straightforward way to dispose of plastic razors in an eco-friendly way. BeauRaze was created in direct response to this dilemma and is made with 100% biodegradable materials from wheat straw which is used for the handle and blade holder. It also comes with three replaceable razor heads and has a natural and comfortable non-slip grip.

The recyclable razor is also cost effective and Hermann insists that its price is on par with disposable, plastic ones. “We have managed to negotiate a great price because there is no point in trying to sell a green product if it's not at a competitive price,” Hermann said. Beautique brands owner Tzvia Hermann with her Beauraze razor. Supplied image. “People will just buy the cheaper option so we had to make it affordable.”’

Following the success of BeauRaze at the Laser Beautique clinics, Hermann and her team are also starting a social media campaign to market the recyclable razor as well as to raise awareness about eco-friendly beauty products. “We are trying to get as many people on board as possible and we want to go viral,” she said. “We want the youth to get on board and encourage their parents and families to live more consciously.”