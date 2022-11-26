Birthday cards, prams and ice-cream for your pooch: Boujee pets - The new craze

Johannesburg - South Africa is a nation of animal lovers, with more than 10.5 million dogs and 4.8 million cats as pets. Industry statistics show that along with an increase in the number of pets owned by South African households, there has been an approximately 40% increase in spend on pet products when comparing 2015 with 2020.

And it’s for this reason that the SA pet market has proved a happy hunting ground for retailer Absolute Pets, which has grown from eight stores in 2013 to 137 in 2022. The outlet has established itself within communities across SA as the premier destination for pet products and support. The growing trend of treating animals as family members, or “pet humanisation”, and the consequent willingness of owners to spend money on quality pet products and services, is a key factor that has underpinned growth in the pet industry both internationally and locally. Some of the luxury items that households are willing to buy for their beloved pets. Pictures: Supplied. Absolute Pets CEO Stephen Warner said they have been well placed to take advantage of these growth trends.

“Pet parents are looking for better quality products for their pets, particularly good-quality vet-recommended nutrition as opposed to lower quality food options available in the mass market. The company has also invested heavily in its store design and layout, creating an enjoyable shopping experience for customers that is a fresh approach to shopping for your pets,” he said. Some items, like luxury orthopaedic beds for dogs, sell for about R3 399.00. There are also birthday cards, prams for your pooch and even doggy ice cream. The products and services that people will buy for their pets know no bounds. Designer collars, leads and pet fashion, Sealy beds, GPS and activity tracking devices, strollers for pets, dog “beer” and ice cream are some of the niche products that are purchased. A developing trend has been hosting birthday parties for dogs where one is able to purchase edible birthday cards, pet-friendly birthday cakes and pawsecco.

“Pet populations have been increasing globally for a number of years driven by demographic changes such as a rise in single-person households and childless families or empty-nesters that seek the companionship of pets. Higher global incomes and families with multiple pets have also contributed positively to the trend. In addition, there is greater recognition of the positive impact that pets have on the mental well-being of their human families,” Warner added. The company has an academy that provides ongoing training and development for all team members. Store managers, for example, have on average completed 60 training courses across various topics such as nutrition, behaviour, hygiene and customer service. “We are fully invested in helping our customers provide the best care for their pets and see ourselves as their ‘go-to’ for anything pet related. We value our pet parents and take the time to get to know them and especially their pets and their pets’ needs,” said Absolute Pets marketing manager Genevieve Adams.

Started in 2008, the company’s growth has been rapid, spurred on by an investment in 2021 by Sanlam investment managers. In the last five years, the company has created 300 new jobs – predominantly in the young adult category – and Absolute Pets branches can be found at all popular shopping centres across the country. Some of the luxury items that households are willing to buy for their beloved pets. Pictures: Supplied. A point of pride for the company is the fact that not only were there no retrenchments during Covid, but that just short of 80 new jobs were created in the period. Pet food was seen as an essential service during the lockdowns, enabling stores to remain open for trading. But the need to keep pets fed was not the only reason for growth in this period. “A common theme across many countries across the world was that as people stayed home more during the lockdowns, they spent more time with their pets and many families ended up adopting new pets. These factors resulted in an increase in demand for pet-related products which Absolute Pets was able to fulfil,” explained Warner.