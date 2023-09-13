Blippi to make a special stop for the first time in Johannesburg this festive season

Johannesburg - A new live theatre show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, will, for the first time in South Africa, set stages alight. The show is a production of Blu Blood in association with Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment and is set to bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational antics of global sensation Blippi to the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg from December 1 to 10 this year.

“With new music, characters, monster trucks, and even the Blippi mobile, we’re thrilled to bring Blippi to even more kids and families around the world in a brand-new show,” said Stephen Shaw, founder and co-President of Round Room Live. “Following the success of Blippi The Musical, we’re excited for audiences to create memorable experiences with Blippi, with all the amazing music, production, and energy they expect, but in a way they’ve never seen before.” Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, will, for the first time in South Africa, set stages alight this December. Supplied image. For The Wonderful World Tour, the character Blippi will be played by professional stage performers selected specifically for the stage show.

“It’s very special to witness the love that our fans have for Blippi and his buddies and the joy this beloved character brings to families around the world,” said Susan Vargo, Head of Live Events at Moonbug Entertainment. “Our live experiences bring families together to make memories that will last a lifetime. With Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, fans can expect catchy music, lots of dancing and a whole lot of fun.” Vargo added that Blippi is coming to Johannesburg “for the ultimate curiosity adventure in Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour.”

“So, come on! Dance, sing, and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special.” Vargo said that there will also be monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore. Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, will, for the first time in South Africa, set stages alight this December. Supplied image. “So get ready to shake those wiggles out and OJ Twist your way through this brand-new musical party.”

Vargo explained that Blippi inspires curiosity in preschoolers around the world by creating content and experiences that are relatable, accessible and make learning fun. “Blippi has become a worldwide sensation with more than one billion monthly views across platforms including Netflix, HBO Max, Cartoonito, Sky, Amazon and YouTube and millions of fans around the world,” she said. “The franchise has expanded rapidly since it was acquired by Moonbug Entertainment in 2020.”

Blippi is now available in more than 20 languages, including ASL, and is distributed by more than 30 global broadcast and streaming partners. Blippi’s buddies Meekah and Juca have spun off into their own shows, and Blippi lives off the screen as well with sold-out live events, popular music tracks, and in-demand toys available at all major retailers. Tickets for Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour are available via www.ticketpros.co.za and Spar Payzone kiosks. For tickets and additional information, visit https://bit.ly/3E5G2NV. Fans can visit BlippiOnTour.com now for tour dates and ticket information.

