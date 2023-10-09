Blood has a Voice: Stories from the autopsy table - book provides realistic glimpse into the lives of a forensic pathologist

Johannesburg - Television and the entertainment industry, as a whole, often portray the work of forensic pathologists as glamorous. But for Hestelle van Staden, this isn’t necessarily the case. The South African forensic pathologist has recently released her new book; Blood has a Voice: Stories from the autopsy table, which delves into the specialised profession.

“There’s nothing glamorous about what we do,” van Staden told The Saturday Star. “On TV, forensic pathologists are depicted as standing next to bodies without any Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) on, with beautiful flowing hair, high-heeled shoes and a handbag over the arm.” “The reality is very different: I work in gumboots with scrubs, similar to those worn by doctors in theatre, with a facemask, hair cover, two pairs of gloves and sleeve covers.”

She added that forensic pathology is also “hard physical work.” Autopsy table. File image. “What happens in court is the other misconception: there aren’t these screaming matches and sudden major revelations, although it can get quite acrimonious at times.” Van Staden explained that one of the reasons for writing this book, which is also available in Afrikaans as ‘Outopsie,’ was to provide a realistic glimpse into her everyday working life.

“I think that what we do as forensic pathologists is not always known,” she admitted. “There’s a very skewed portrayal on TV and I hope that I can maybe aid in showing people what it’s really like.” Van Staden also added that she is also passionate about giving some sort of closure to the dead’s loved ones.

“Families will know that there’s people looking after their loved ones, even after their death and that nobody is just another number,” she said. “It is important to us that we understand how they died and that we could thereby play our part in the justice system, and even with families getting a degree of closure.” And for van Staden, being a forensic pathologist is also a way of making a difference in the world.

“I really love what I do, and to this day it still fascinates me.” “No two autopsies are the same and the more you look for, the more you see and learn.” “I might not be able to help living patients, but this is my way of making a contribution to society.”

And while van Staden is thrilled with the release of Blood has a Voice: Stories from the autopsy table, she admitted that putting it together was a challenge. “It was a lot of hard work, hours that just seemed to flow away and because we get very limited information at the time of doing an autopsy, I had to do quite a bit of research to fill in the gaps,” she explained. “I had the help of amazing prosecutors and investigating officers to help remind me of things I had forgotten or to give me additional information.”

“But it’s quite a lonely process: I usually worked late at night and when I checked again, hours would have passed and I’m also very inquisitive by nature, so if I read something interesting it would take me down rabbits holes, which probably added unnecessary hours.” For the book, van Staden explained that it was important for case studies to begin with autopsies all the way to court cases. “I actually tried to start even earlier, with the background history, if I had it,” she said.