BMA orders screening of passengers to deal with Mpox outbreak

As cases of the Mpox begin to surge in South Africa, the Border Management Authority (BMA) Commissioner, Dr Michael Masiapato, has announced that he has instructed port health officials to start a process of screening travellers in a bid to to deal with the outbreak. Sixteen cases have been reported by the country’s department of health as of Tuesday this week following hot on the heels of a case involving a 40-year-old male from Ladysmith, KZN who reportedly died at home before receiving medical attention.

The other two cases were reported in Gauteng, 43-year-old and 29-year-old men. The health department reports that following the three latest cases, the death toll has risen to three total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in the country following the outbreak which began in May 2024. Department spokesperson Foster Mohale indicated also that eight of the 16 cases were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, while Gauteng has recorded seven and Western Cape only just one.

“We as the department would like to allay fears of possible travel restrictions or lock-downs due to Mpox outbreak because the World Health Organisation has not recommended any travel restrictions. However, it is important for travellers from Mpox endemic countries to seek healthcare if they are ill and to alert health officials about their travel for clinical guidance,” said Mohale in light of the travel screening announced by BMA. Masiapato indicated that there is already a first phase of screenings which began across the country’s air ports of entry adding that this phase of screening occurs when the conveyance operator which is the captain of the aircraft and crew members provide a general declaration of health. “This is a document required to be completed by all conveyance operators where they declare that no travellers have reported or were found to be ill on board. This is in terms of International Health Regulations,” he said.

Following this, BMA says the process that follows will see travellers being subjected to thermal screening for checking temperature. “This screening of temperature is implemented at land and seaports as well. Should the traveller present with an elevated temperature, such traveller will be isolated and assisted with further screening,” he added. According to Masiapato, there will also be interviews to establish experiencing of other symptoms where a BMA Port health officer will also conduct their own general and non-invasive observation of the traveller under investigation.

“BMA Port Health officers are well trained to be vigilant to observe for any lesions and other symptoms during their operations at the ports. In any incident, should there be a case presented to the BMA that would need further referral to a health facility, arrangements have been made with ambulance services from the Department of Health for referral to healthcare facilities. “We are also in close collaboration with the communicable disease facilities in the districts in order to respond swiftly and ensure immediate reporting of any suspected traveller that meets the Mpox disease symptom profile. “BMA port health officials have also elevated the focus to be on health education and awareness to travellers. At this stage there have been no incidents of Mpox suspicions detected in the ports of entry thus far,” he said.