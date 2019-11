Boks ain't winning in the looks department, rugby hotties poll shows









The Springboks may be World Cup champions, but on the looks department they were found wanting. Picture: EPA/NIC BOTHMA Johannesburg - Their skills and tackles on the field may be highly rated, but it seems the Springboks haven’t been given the seal of approval when it comes to the looks department. Just one Springbok features in the list of 20 World Cup rugby hotties in a poll done by a British rugby website. Liverugbytickets.co.uk asked audiences from around the world to vote for their favourite rugby hotties. The only Springbok to feature in the list is centre Damian de Allende, who features at number four in the top 20 list of World Cup Rugby hotties. The title went to Italy’s Jayden Hayward, who has been voted as the hottest rugby player of all time.

Hayden can draw consolation over his team’s 12th place position in the World Cup, knowing he has won this contest.

England’s fly-half George Ford claimed second place with 77% of the votes, while New Zealand hooker Codie Taylor featured third on the list.

The All Black was chosen by 76% by those who voted, proving he is no doubt pleasing on the eye to many.

The 19th and 20th places were taken by the US’s Cam Dolan and Georgia’s Davit Kacharava respectively. While at the bottom of the list, they are highly fancied rugby studs, chosen by 52% and 50% of voters.

England’s players feature the most on the list, with four players featuring in the top 20 hotties list.

George Ford, Owen Farrell, Manu Tuilagi, and Anthony Watson all feature.

World Cup winner Damian de Allende is the only Springbok in the list rugby hotties in a poll done by a British website. Picture: Andrew Cornaga/www.Photosport.nz

Top 20 Rugby World Cup 2019 hotties list by Liverugbytickets.co.uk :

Jayden Hayward - Italy

George Ford - England

Codie Taylor - New Zealand

Damian De Allende - South Africa

Pierre-Louis Barassi - France

Owen Farrell - England

Robbie Henshaw - Ireland

Chris Harris - Scotland

Dean Budd - Italy

Giorgi Kveseladze - Georgia

Jeff Hassler - Canada

Amanaki Mafi - Japan

Manu Tuilagi - England

Maxime Machenaud - France

Allan Dell - Scotland

Andrés Vilaseca - Uruguay

Anthony Watson - England

Ben Volavola - Fiji

Cam Dolan - US

Davit Kacharava - Georgia

Saturday Star