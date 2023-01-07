Boksburg tanker explosion and flash floods: Kindness in face of tragedy

Johannesburg - At the beginning of December, the country was rocked by the news that congregants of a Christian sect had been swept away by a flash flood coursing down the Jukskei River. When the flood waters eventually subsided, rescuers recovered 15 bodies of believers who had gathered to participate in a ritual baptism ceremony.

On Christmas Eve, Boksburg was rocked, literally, by a tremendous gas blast when a truck carrying 60 000 litres of liquid petroleum gas exploded after becoming stuck under a low-lying bridge. In the aftermath, 37 people have perished; at least 50 are still in hospital being treated for their wounds, but for an entire community the unseen wounds of this horrific experience will take an age to heal – if ever.

It is human nature to look for reasons – and find someone to blame when people die unnaturally. In these particular cases the spotlight has fallen on the pastors and the driver. But life is not always as conveniently clear cut. Sometimes there is no single cause, but rather a terrifying coalescence of contributing factors; incompetence; a lack of foresight, management and maintenance; and, sometimes downright negligence.

We must never stop asking why, if only to make sure that we reduce the possibility of these tragedies occurring in the future. This is frustrating, because blaming someone is easier than grieving those who have been taken.