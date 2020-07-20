Book extract:#ImStaying: ‘Good Thoughts. Good Words. Good Deeds’

In September 2019, Cape Town entrepreneur Jarette Petzer posted a video on Facebook. It was an emotional recognition of the difficulties faced by South Africa, as well as a heartfelt plea to nurture everything he loves about this country. Friends suggested that Petzer start a Facebook page to continue the conversation, and #ImStaying was born. Within weeks, 400 000 South Africans of every race, socio-economic and political background joined the page to tell their stories of everyday life - of beauty, of hardship and the magnificence of their fellow citizens - and to share stories across cultural barriers, which many had never crossed before. By the end of December 2019, the page had more than a million followers, and it continues to grow. Adhering to the maxim ‘Good Thoughts. Good Words. Good Deeds’, #ImStaying is about South Africans creating social cohesion through storytelling - reaching out to each other to inspire real change in the country they love and want to see succeed, and shaping a new future out of a painful past. This book provides another platform for the diverse voices and stories of the #ImStaying movement, as well as giving an overview of how this uniquely South African group came about and why it’s so important. Pictures and stories of interracial relationships and marriages – illegal under apartheid – were flooded with a warm ocean of supportive comments and congratulations from people of all races and backgrounds. The page became a space to celebrate what had once been banned.

The Prohibition of Mixed Marriages Act of 1949 prohibited marriage or an intimate relationship between any of the four races categorised under the Population Registration Act of 1950 (White, Black, Indian and Coloured). Marriages between any of these groups were criminalised, and under the law, marriages that took place outside the country were nullified. Interracial relationships were illegal in South Africa for thirty-six years. #ImStaying became an open platform for celebrating interracial love, which had never left the country but no longer had to be kept secret.

Thabby Brosens

The best things about being in an interracial relationship:

1) Always learning. One of the wonderful things about being in an interracial relationship is that you get to continuously learn – for better or worse – what humanity is really like.

2) You get to acknowledge all of the change that has happened in the world. When you enter into a relationship with someone who is of a different race, you are giving a silent nod to all that has been accomplished in the world surrounding human rights.

3) Your kids will be beautiful. This one needs no explanation. Have you seen children of interracial couples? They are gorgeous.

4) You spread the love. Sharing love among humans is easier said than done. We carry a lot of hate, pride and fear in our hearts on a regular basis.

5) You can encourage others to do it too. You never know who you might inspire to let love in. While some people are afraid of what others might think of their interracial relationships, you proudly stand by your partner and let the world know that it is okay to love you who want.

6) You can experience life from a different perspective. Being in an interracial relationship means you get to experience the world through someone else’s eyes. Whether your partner is from down the street or across the world, you get the opportunity to learn about different people and places like no one else can.

7) You make the world a better place. Showing the world that you love all humans is a good thing. Don’t hide your love away.

8) You love and respect people. We could all use a little more love and respect in our lives. When you see an interracial couple, stop and think about how amazing it is that we live in a time when people can love whoever they want and are exercising that right, regardless of what you might think of them. It just makes the world a better place.

#ImStaying

Daily stories of kindness inspired members to think differently, view others differently and view the world differently. A black man helped a white man on the side of the road; a white man helped a black woman change a tyre; a taxi driver gave a free lift to someone who was short R2; a police officer helped a frantic mother calm her unsettled toddler at a roadblock; a grandson taught his eighty-oneyear-old grandmother to drive; a taxi made way for another driver to pass.

These seemingly mundane moments changed people’s perceptions of each other. There were stories about the depths of loss and sadness, struggle and survival, of generations of racial fears, revelations and epiphanies, hard-won employment and gratitude.

A woman decided to step in and help care for the three children who lived next door to her who she knew were orphans; a waitress was offered funds to study by a couple she served in a restaurant; a woman offered R10 to a man with a job interview who lacked the funds to catch a taxi for the interview, and he later got the job. These stories reflected South Africa’s realities, and its challenges.

Poverty and hardship were still there, but South Africans were visibly reaching out to help each other. Lost cell phones, accidental bank deposits and wallets found with cash in them were returned, kindnesses were shared through actions, and in the places between the statistics South Africans came together.

Michelle Brooklyn Abdol

I am so grateful today ... These two blessings gave me a R1000 and offered to pay for my studies next year ... We need more people like you … Stayers … this is why #ImStaying … (eyes red cause i was too emotional and couldn’t help but cry … may the two of you always be blessed … from waitress to Executive Secretary …)

King Zak’s Tom to #ImStaying

I stay in a dangerous community around Nelspruit. Yesterday I was on my way from town and I got off the taxi at my station. I then walk for about 4 minutes till I get home. But yesterday while walking I saw an old lady waiting at the corner. She looked so scared and I humbled myself and greeted her: ‘How are you my grandfather’s love?’ She said, ‘Son, please don’t rob me.’

I was deeply touched and I say, ‘Gogo, relax, I live around the corner, who are you waiting for? Can I wait with you till he or she comes, that person you waiting for?’ She said, ‘No, I’m waiting for the taxi. I’m scared to walk; they can rob me.’ She stays after the bridge, which is about 15/20 minutes’ walk. I took her bag and say, ‘Let’s go my love, I will walk you to home.’ She didn’t trust me at first, but I told her, ‘You are safe, Gogo.’ We go, and guess what? I walked her home safe and she wished me luck in life, then I got home safe as well. #ImStaying

Siphiwe Ndinisa

I was willing for a long time but postponing. Yesterday I was reading about the child’s organs that helped 3 other children. 2 of them are from SA. I felt so guilty that even children are sharing, but not me, so after reading that I registered with SA organ donor. I’m proudly a member now and it feels so good.

For that #ImStaying.

Nyeleti Maluleke

I have read many stories in this group about people donating blood, now it’s my first time donating blood.

#IMSTAYING by Natasha M Freeman is published by Penguin Random House at a recommended retail price of R160.

About the author:

Natasha M Freeman is an author and communications specialist whose writing centres on thought-provoking research-based narratives, with the aim of uniting people beyond the borders of their divisions.

Her fiction has been nominated for New Zealand’s Ashton Wylie Book Award, which honours works that contribute to the growth and enlightenment of humanity. Her first non-fiction book, Our Changing Rivers (2005), about the science and practice of fluvial geomorphology, is on the curriculum at Rhodes University.

The Saturday Star