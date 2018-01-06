Judge Tshepo Dijana at the side of the road with Dannie and Joost. He stopped to help them after their car came to a halt when it ran out of petrol. Picture: Facebook

Johannesburg - On Boxing Day, Tshepo Judge Dijana stopped his vehicle to help the “most unlikeliest characters”, Dannie and Joost, who were stranded on the Soweto highway.

It would turn out to be the “most interesting encounter”, as Dijana described in a recent Facebook post that has now gone viral.

The pair, whose surnames are unknown, had run out of petrol.

Dijana wrote: “To describe the scene when these two realised that a black man had stopped to help them was priceless when talking to them and realising they did not have money to get fuel or even ask for a lift to the petrol station, imagine their amazement when I said, ‘let’s go get fuel,’ after which we drove to the nearest petrol station.

Judge Tshepo Dijana stopped to help Dannie and Joost after their car came to a halt when it ran out of petrol. Picture: Supplied

“To say the conversation in the car was awkward for Dannie is an understatement as he was still dealing with the fact I had stopped to help, citing the fact that he and his brother had been standing there for two hours after going to see his wife at the Baragwanath Hospital because she was suffering from sickle-cell anaemia.

“On our way back, we got to speaking with him about the state of South Africa and how we need each other. All he had to say was were you born here? To which I laughed and said (I was) born in Soweto. He still could not believe it.

“Now back at the car, Joost proceeds to fill in the car and he turns around with near-tears in his eyes and says: ‘Thank you brother!’ They start the car and I hand him R100; at this point Joost’s face is dumbstruck and I bid them a little prayer and at the end they say ‘Siyabonga Mfundisi,’ with looks of amazement and confusion - priceless.”

