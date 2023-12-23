Boys also matter

December 10 was International Human Rights Day and the day when the Nelson Mandela Childrens Fund’s (NMCF) Boy Joy summit reminded us of the importance of recognising the rights of boys.

Themed “Boy Joy - An antidote for violence”, the summit held from December 9 to 11, closed off the16 Days of Activism of No Violence against Women and Children campaign. The NMCF said it was up to us as a nation to ensure a just society. It also underlined the urgency to eradicate gender-based violence and urged South Africans to explore how they can empower and better understand the challenges, mindsets, and concerns of potential perpetrators. The summit placed the boy child’s feelings, thoughts, and expressions of happiness, hope and empathy for others, at the centre of the solution to gender-based violence.

A total of 26 boys from Gauteng, Limpopo, Northern Cape, and the Western Cape, with diverse and rich life experiences, engaged with each other, sharing ideas on how to win the war against violence and build a just society. Chief Executive Officer of the NMCF, Dr. Linda Ncube-Nkomo, said that in the quest for an equal society, we must create spaces where boys and girls lived freely and had equal opportunities for a bright and promising future. “At the Fund, we have a programme called Girl Power which aims to empower girl children. However, we realised that we were missing another big part of our society. What are we doing for our boys? So, the Boy Joy Summit is here to ensure that we create a safe space where boys, who will eventually become men in the future, can tell us what needs to be done to help boys to express themselves and feel that their joy and well-being matter too,” Ncube-Nkomo said.