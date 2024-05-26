Brand marks whisky month in style

WHISKY Month is being celebrated globally, and South Africa has enjoyed amazing activations from the well-known Scotch whisky brand, Johnnie Walker. The brand, known for innovation and excellence, recently hosted a celebration of fine spirits and great company with Friends of The Ville, showcasing its commitment in South Africa.

It was an afternoon spent exploring the tantalising flavours of the new Johnnie Walker “Blonde”. Having marked Whisky Month in style, the brand just revealed that it will be making its debut on June 2, 2024, at the prestigious Johnnie Walker Polo event. The brand, also known for its refinement and sophistication, will lead the charge in a majestic game under the stars, showcasing unparalleled luxury and excitement.

The Warrior Polo event promises to be a spectacle of elegance and skill, attracting polo enthusiasts, celebrities, and taste makers alike. Against the backdrop of the breathtaking landscapes of the Inanda Polo Club and the thundering hooves of majestic steeds, guests will indulge in an unforgettable experience curated by Johnnie Walker Blue Label. Speaking about the affair, Senior Brand Manager at Johnnie Walker SA, Keval Ramraj said, “I’m thrilled to welcome consumers to an unparalleled experience at the Johnnie Walker Blue Label Polo event. Our commitment to excellence extends beyond the bottle, as we curate an atmosphere where luxury, sport, and sophistication converge. It is our delight to set the stage for an unforgettable journey where every moment embodies the essence of our iconic brand.”

With its distinctive combination of sophistication and extravagance, it is said that the event will elevate every moment, from the thrilling on-field bouts to the VIP hospitality lounges. Visitors may anticipate delighting in the superb flavour of Blue Label, which is known for its unmatched craftsmanship and deep, nuanced flavours. The celebration will continue on the polo grounds as the sun sets with a variety of specially designed events organised by the brand, such as live performances, cocktail masterclasses and whisky tastings.