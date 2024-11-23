Breezing and easing in the South Coast of Durban

THE wind and the air slaps differently as soon as you land in Durban. I was reminded of this, this past weekend, when as soon as I landed at the King Shaka International Airport, I felt the breeze and its effect on my spirit. My visit to the province of my birth came just days after the historic move and recent relaunch of King Shaka’s legacy and the preservation of his memory for future generations, recently led by President Cyril Ramaphosa together with King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba who a week prior had presided over the ceremony that unveiled the new King Shaka statue at King Shaka International Airport on November, 7.

The refreshing air and the vast trees and banana plantations along the South Coast are things we take for granted, especially as residents of the City of Gold who are used to scant tree and plant life in the hustle and bustle of Joburg and the Gauteng Province. So here I was on Friday, November 15, courtesy of the KZN Tourism and Film Authority, just after 7am right next to the newly erected statue of Shaka Zulu, the supreme leader of the Zulu nation whose legacy as a warrior remains intact as the anchor of this beautiful province. The weekend-long sight seeing and exploratory trip was part of the province’s new holiday campaign urging locals and travellers to find unique ways to enjoy a range of holiday and travel packages within the province.

Upon arrival, our hosts treated us to a breakfast at the airport’s nearest restaurant, then it was off to the tourism offices in town. Then it was off to Lake Eland Game Reserve for our first encounter with horse riding, zip lining and suspension bridge activities slap bang in the mountains of the South Coast. For our lodgings, we enjoyed the plush surroundings of the plush at the San Lameer Hotel and Resort, where nature meets splendour and luxury living, fine-dining and nature all under one roof. The KwaXolo Caves which are over 100,000 years old were formerly open-rock shelters for indigenous San groups. Picture: Xolani Cele Day two, on Saturday was an eventful day, with a visit to the KwaXolo Caves and Adventure, where the local people and the department are on an expansion plan to improve some of its rural tourism offering through R6-million renovation.

The current enhancements to the extended 1.06km zip-line, coupled with the upgrades to the landing deck, are set to enrich the experience for those who appreciate adrenalin tourism significantly, and will be completed in April next year. Following this visit, it was time for the main launch of the of the KwaZulu-Natal Summer Season campaign at the Margate’s Blue Lagoon venue where MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, the Reverend Musa Zondi, and chairperson of the tourism board, Dr Sbu Ndebele led proceedings. Margate NYE Beach Party The MEC and other speakers including Dr Ndebele, Sandile Dlomo, board chairperson of the South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE) urged the people of KZN to use their holiday downtime to become the ambassadors of KZN after exploring the beauty of the province and its rich history and heritage.

KZN Sharks Board representative Babalo Mpaka assured holidaymakers that the organisation is working with their operations teams to ensure safety gear is back in the water; boat tours are in operation; shark nets are in place, and shark education tours are in place. Magical Zulu Kingdom The summer campaign theme is “Magical Zulu Kingdom”. The MEC added KZN was a “truly unique destination, rich in cultural traditions, history and heritage, offering an unparalleled array of experiences you won’t find anywhere in the world’’.

And that experience starts the moment visitors arrive at King Shaka Airport and see the newly installed statue which honours the world-renowned King Shaka kaSenzangakhona, the legendary founder of the Zulu nation. “The statue signifies a fresh commitment to cultural tourism, uplifting local communities and drawing visitors to immerse themselves in the richness of our traditions, values and narratives,” the MEC said. A bright forecast