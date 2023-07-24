Bridging the gap: Afrika Tikkun Bambanani trainers empowered to champion inclusive education

Johannesburg - In a determined effort to promote inclusive education and ensure that no child is left behind, Afrika Tikkun Bambanani (ATB) trainers recently completed a transformative training programme at Bellavista School. This training experience has equipped the trainers with invaluable knowledge and skills that will empower them to make a difference in rural Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres within their communities.

The Feuerstein Programme, developed by the renowned psychologist and educator Professor Reuven Feuerstein, takes centre stage in this training endeavour. It focuses on cognitive development and enhancing cognitive functions to help individuals, including children, overcome cognitive challenges and unlock their full potential. The training experience is set to make a difference in rural Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres within their communities. Supplied image. Theresa Michael and Tessa Forman, founders of ATB, expresses their heartfelt gratitude for the exceptional training the trainers received at Bellavista S.H.A.R.E. They eagerly anticipate the implementation of this expertise in the field, as the specialised Feuerstein training equips the trainers to effectively engage and support children of all abilities within their communities. The Feuerstein approach operates on the belief that intelligence is not fixed but can be improved through structured cognitive interventions. By developing essential thinking skills such as attention, perception, memory, and problem-solving abilities, the programme facilitates effective learning and adaptation.

Project manager Sarika Bachoo emphasizes that the ATB trainers undergo monthly upskilling in inclusion practices and training that align with global trends. Their recent certification with Education Alliance Finland is a testament to the team’s commitment to maintaining high standards of training. Theresa Michael, CEO, proudly highlights that the Afrika Tikkun Cradle to Career model is dedicated to transforming the lives of children and youth in South Africa, with inclusive education as a primary focus. By equipping teachers with the tools for inclusive education, ATB aims to create an educational environment where every child can thrive. The training experience is set to make a difference in rural Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres within their communities. Supplied image. The ATB curriculum is firmly rooted in holistic values, recognising the importance of play-based learning as a fundamental aspect of a child’s development. By incorporating play into the educational process, ATB fosters a nurturing environment that promotes the physical, cognitive, social, and emotional growth of every child.

Through the Feuerstein training, ATB trainers have gained a diverse range of strategies and techniques to effectively engage children with varying abilities. Equipped with this knowledge, the trainers will work closely with rural ECD centres, sharing their knowledge and supporting the implementation of inclusive practices in classrooms. Inclusion in the classroom stands as a key objective for ATB, and this recent training will undoubtedly bolster their efforts. By training teachers in inclusive education, ATB aims to eliminate barriers and ensure that children with disabilities or diverse needs are not excluded from educational opportunities. This approach perfectly aligns with the organisation’s motto, “No child should be left behind”. ATB’s commitment to inclusive education extends beyond training. The organisation actively participates in the development of a curriculum that promotes inclusivity and covers all essential aspects of a child’s development. By incorporating these elements into the curriculum, ATB strives to provide a well-rounded education that caters to the unique needs of every child.