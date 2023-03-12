Bryanston’s Mediterranean tapas and sushi spot Ukkō is thriving after lockdown opening

Johannesburg - Food is the language of love for many people, and that is certainly true for restaurateur Mun Manal. According to his friends, he did the craziest thing when he opened a restaurant in the middle of the hardest lockdown South Africa has ever experienced. But the owner of the stylish Mediterranean tapas and sushi spot Ukkō, in Bryanston, said that, while the decision to open his baby in lockdown was not easy, it was something he just had to do.

“There was a need to do something out of the ordinary in the restaurant game during Covid times, and most people thought I was crazy to do that. The thought behind it was doing something different that I couldn’t really do with other people because they were either sceptical or very cautious about the declining market and were feeling insecure because of Covid-19. If I succeeded or failed, it will only be me, and I’ll take it – no problem,” Manal said What made the process even more challenging was the steel strike at the time and the curfew during the construction period, which also affected the launch timeline. However, Manal braved the odds and invested in his restaurant while everyone else was either shutting down or downsizing – a bold move that has paid off. Mun Manal, owner and founder of Ukkō. Picture: Supplied. On the menu, lovers of good food can discover classics such as Ukkō sushi rolls, crudo, ceviche, lamb riblets, baked camembert in a balsamic reduction, crispy zucchini ribbons with lemon aioli, chicken dumplings and grilled chicken wings, salmon and prawn cakes, squid heads in a wasabi aioli, crispy prawns, and large tapas plates for bigger tables.

Manal said Ukkō gets its name from “Ukkonen”, from Finnish folklore, which refers to the god of the sky, weather, harvest and thunder. In the same mythology it was customary to come together and consume food and alcoholic beverages as a sacrifice. Fresh oysters. Picture: Supplied. The celebration was believed to guarantee good weather and a bountiful harvest for the year ahead. Ukkō possessed a weapon called “Ukonvasara”, a hammer that resembled an anchor, representing the weapon Ukkō used to strike lightning. The name Ukkō is an extension of that idea, and suggests a space where people come together to celebrate special moments. The Saturday Star caught up with Manal at his establishment this week.

You recently changed your cocktail menu. Why was that? We work with mixologists who travel the world, keeping abreast of cocktail trends globally. Their expertise and our understanding of the market help us stay on trend. We also keep a close eye on our market and their feedback on taste and drink preferences.

Ukkō’s signature margarita. Picture: Supplied. Which drinks/food are the favourites? Negroni Sbagliato, signature whisky sours, and the Mansika, a tequila-based cocktail. The best cold dish would have to be the sushi Caribbean roll (tuna, salmon and orange caviar), as well as the burrata caprese salad

The best meal from the grill would be the whole fish (grilled in olive oil, lemon and thyme). The top meat dish would have to be the Wagyu sirloin steak, served medium rare, as well as lamb riblets encrusted with salt and pepper. Beef tataki. Picture: Supplied. Does Ukkō have other franchises around Johannesburg or South Africa?

I don’t believe that every successful concept is franchisable. There is an element of attraction to every restaurant at a specific location operated by certain key individuals. However, we are on the lookout for opportunities to create other successful concepts within the hospitality and entertainment industry. Your decor is unique. What was the thinking behind the style? When working with our designers, I had the goal in mind to create an extremely Instagrammable space. Our colour palette features shades of turquoise, light wood, beige and white. Knotted rope macramé fixtures serve as backdrops to our booths, with large rattan lamp shades paying homage to seaside aesthetics. Ukkō has a Med-Asian feel, which has been achieved using warm woody tones and natural stone, which creates a relaxed yet cosy setting.

How long has Ukkō been operating? Ukkō’s Freya. Picture: Supplied. Since November 2021. How many staffers are employed at the restaurant?

We started with 35 employees, and we currently employ 62. What is your favourite meal and why? Beef fillet and chicken dumplings. Our home-made chicken dumplings are so flavoursome and are real comfort food. They slap.