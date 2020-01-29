Caged tigers and lions begin their new lives in SA sanctuary









Tigers Sasha and Kumal at the sanctuary after their rescue. Twelve tigers and five lions spent their lives cramped in bare, bleak cages as small as a queen-size bed before performing in circuses in Guatemala. Their release at the Animal Defenders International Wildlife Sanctuary in South Africa this month has been hailed as the “beginning of a wonderful new life” for the big cats. This follows a historic rescue mission, known as Operation Liberty, by Animal Defenders International in which 21 animals were rescued. Three tigers went to Big Cat Rescue in Florida, in the US, in November. “They now enjoy natural grassland enclosures with native trees and bushes, platforms, dens, and night houses,” said ADI. The five lions, it said, had hectares to enjoy in the natural homeland of their ancestors, while the 12 tigers had a huge 6-hectare area with a series of spring-fed pools for them to play in.

ADI said the first two lions (Kimba and Sasha) were voluntarily handed over by Circo Navarro in May 2018.

Seventeen big cats arrived at the ADI Wildlife Sanctuary after being rescued from a life of suffering in circuses in Guatemala.





In June that year, two more (Tarzan and Tanya) and nine tigers (Sun, Moon, Luna, Jade, Sasha and Kumal - Kimba, Max and Simba were relocated to a US sanctuary) were surrendered by Circo Hermanos Ponce, but it refused to hand over a family of seven tigers.

Handed to a zoo after the circus ban, ADI was given just 20 minutes’ notice that another lion, Tomas, was on his way to the ADI temporary rescue centre in September 2018, as the zoo was no longer able to care for him.

“In November 2018, ADI returned to Circo Hermanos Ponce to rescue the remaining tiger family. Tragically, one cub had since died, but the two surviving cubs Max and Stripes were removed from the junkyard where they were being kept along with their parents Itza and Sombra and aunts Bimbi and Lupe.”

The big cats were coaxed into individual travel crates which were lifted onto the trucks where they were then loaded on their flight.





Jan Creamer, ADI president, said the animals had experienced a lifetime of suffering and abuse in circuses in Guatemala “but those days are over”.

He said, “At the ADI Wildlife Sanctuary, our place of loving kindness, the tigers and lions can run, play, and explore their wonderful, natural surroundings under the African sun. The beginning of the rest of their lives; we could not be happier for them.”

All the animals have received veterinary treatment since arriving in ADI’s care, with several experiencing health issues due to inbreeding, and others requiring dental surgery to repair damaged teeth.

