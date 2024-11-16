Campaign highlights the hidden habits behind financial success

Momentum’s #SuccessIsAScience campaign has become a beacon of inspiration for South Africans who seek to understand the finer nuances of success, particularly in the realm of financial well-being.
Following the success of its fifth annual campaign, which featured international heavyweights like British entrepreneur Steven Bartlett and local luminaries such as Tbo Touch, Sibu Mabena, and Siya “Slikour” Metane, excitement is building for the sixth edition of this transformative initiative.
The financial services provider is highlighting that financial success is not a by-product of chance but rather a result of intentional and concerted effort, emphasising that others often don't see the habits that contribute to their financial success.
Natalie Druion, Executive Head of Conversations (Content and PR) at Momentum Group, discusses the importance of habit stacking for success and offers advice on how she manages it ahead of the event.
Speaking about how habit stacking is the key to achieving success, she says, “Our essence as the brand is about success—we want our clients and the audience to know that they can achieve their financial dreams. And through our #SuccessIsAScience campaign, we want to make it clear that success is an output of the effort you put in. And this theme illustrates that there are recipes and approaches that require an intentional application of certain habits, methods, and behaviours to achieve the desired outcome—which in this case is financial success.”
She further explained habit stacking as an effective formula for success.
“I think the secret is in how our brain processes habits. Simply put, a habit is something that, over time, becomes automatic and so ingrained into our daily routine that we don’t even realise we’re doing it. This means that our brains find this a very efficient way to operate. And so, when you are adopting new habits, it feels counterintuitive. Habit stacking is simple: you pair a new habit with one that already exists, making the new habit easier to stick to. For example, performing a chore while listening to an exciting podcast. Or if you enjoy reading the news while sipping your coffee in the mornings, you might try checking your account balances at the same time.”
Asked about the potential challenges when it comes to habit stacking, he said, “I think the biggest challenge is getting the right advice on how to start—and when you start really thinking about it, you find that it is probably something you have been doing unconsciously. Simplicity makes it easy to understand and apply to your life. You’ll find that you are more motivated and efficient, and by pairing new habits with something you are already doing, you will reduce your decision fatigue and ultimately enhance your financial well-being,” she said.
