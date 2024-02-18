Campaign to boost literacy skills for SA learners

In an effort to address the critical literacy crisis in South Africa, AVBOB has partnered with Oxford University Press Southern Africa (OUPSA). The organisations launched the Road To Literacy campaign following the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS), which revealed that 75% of SA schools lack reading materials, compared to their international counterparts at 45%. The report stated that Grade 4 learners struggle to read for meaning and 81% face an inability to comprehend written texts in any language. This also marks an increase from 78% in 2016.

AVBOB General Manager of Shared Value and Sustainability Keboneilwe Mosweusweu said the literacy campaign could not have come a moment too soon. “Today’s investment in literacy and numeracy is tomorrow’s harvest of empowered leaders. Every child, regardless of background, deserves the key to unlock boundless potential through reading and critical thinking skills,” she said The initiative, established in 2022, continues to expand each year and plans to donate 500 trolley libraries to deserving schools and educational non-profit organisations (NPOs) this year. This marks an immense improvement from the 260 trolley libraries donated last year and the 180 trolley libraries donated in 2022. In addition, AVBOB and OUPSA will donate 250 000 books – an incredible increase from 2023’s 130 000 and 2022’s 77 400 books.

This year, each trolley library is worth approximately R65 000, and each trolley will be furnished with 500 books tailored to the National Curriculum Assessment Policy Statements (CAPS) curriculum. Karen Simpson, OUPSA Managing Director, expressed pride in the partnership, highlighting the impact of providing high quality and age-appropriate books for deserving schools. The literacy campaign investment is valued at R32,5 million. The partners invited the public to submit nominations electronically for schools and educational NPOs that deserve to win a trolley library equipped with books.