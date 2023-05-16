Canada announced as guest country at Fame Week Africa

Johannesburg - Canada has been announced as the guest country for Fame Week Africa 2023, promoting the partnership between Africa and Canada Fame Week Africa, which will be held in Cape Town this year, is set to showcase the exciting opportunities that exist between Africa and Canada in the creative industries.

It’s the premier event for the film, TV and music industries in Africa, bringing together industry experts, creatives and investors to network, learn, showcase their talents, and explore business-to-business collaboration. This partnership with Canada is set to further enhance the business opportunities available to attendees, with Canada being known for its world-class entertainment industry and creative capabilities and talent. Fame Week Africa event director Martin Hiller says, “We are excited to have Canada as our guest country for the 2023 edition of Fame Week Africa. This partnership will showcase the collaboration opportunities that exist between Africa and Canada, especially in the entertainment industry.

“We look forward to welcoming the Canadian delegation to Africa and to working together to build stronger business relationships between our countries. Canada is known for its vibrant entertainment industry, producing some of the world’s most beloved films, TV shows, and music. “Having Canada as the guest country for Fame Week Africa is a vital opportunity for African content creators to connect with Canadian professionals, and explore opportunities for collaboration.” Chris Cooter, the High Commissioner for Canada in South Africa, says the partnership will go a long way in strengthening the ties between the African and Canadian creative industries.

“With its cutting-edge technology, state-of-the-art production facilities, and experienced talent pool, Canada offers African content creators the chance to take their craft to the next level,” says Cooter. “The partnership between FAME Week Africa and Canada will undoubtedly provide a platform for African creators to showcase their talent to the world and foster fruitful relationships between the two industries.” This year’s Fame Week Africa promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with exciting speakers, panel discussions, workshops and networking events.