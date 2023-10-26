Cancer no match for musician Babette

Johannesburg - Trying to explain to the regular man on the street who Babette Labuschagne is, is virtually impossible. It is just too difficult to find words that adequately describe her strength, her passion for life, and her laser-like focus to constantly be more gracious to others, kinder to herself, and inspire women of all ages who have tread, afraid and alone, through dark journeys.

Where does this drive come from? Babette was diagnosed with very aggressive triple-negative breast cancer just as lockdown started in South Africa. Triple-negative breast cancer is one of the most aggressive forms of cancer, and chances of survival are sometimes slim.

She buckled down and decided to fight it with everything in her, and after a long fight and chemo battle, she now is cancer-free. This was the inspiration for her to write the song Invincible. This led her to a search for her identity and a journey into self-love. Cancer has been the worst life experience she’s had to date, but it also turned out to be the best.

What the disease did not take into account is Babette’s drive to live through, talk about and inspire those around her through her unstoppable kindness and her incredible musical talent. It is the proverbial rise of the Phoenix. The ashes could not keep her spirit down, and now she is living her true passion and taking the music industry by storm. Long before she was sick, she was an up-and-coming music star in South Africa. She was synonymous with the MK rockers and even stood alongside artists like Snotkop and Jesse Clegg. She has now reclaimed her gusto and has brand new music playing on radio stations around the country.

INVINCIBLE was the first single from the full studio album that is set for release later in 2023, and as the song title clearly states, she feels just that - invincible. Since the release of the single, it has been charting on stations around the country. Her second single, Falling, was released in June and is a hauntingly beautiful slow-burner soaking of love lost and being lost in love.

Her third single was released in August and turned up the dial completely. Porcelain Dolls is a cheeky anthem that will resonate many people. We caught up with the musician to chat about her latest music offering. Musician Babette Labuschagne. Supplied image. Porcelain Doll is your latest single off your album, Unbreasted. Where does the name Porcelain Doll come from, and what inspired the title?

I wrote the song Porcelain Doll after I found myself in a situation where I felt judged and controlled for making what someone else perceived to be a mistake. I had recently completed treatments after being diagnosed with cancer, and went out with friends on a Saturday evening to get my mind off the medical trauma that had just played out my life. Unbeknownst to me, I was handed a spiked drink, but fortunately, my friends were there to take me home and make sure that I was fine. I was meant to go on a breakfast date with a guy I had recently met, but overslept due to the drugs that were mixed into my drink. When I woke up and called him to share the news, I was told that I was being irresponsible for going out with friends, given that I had just been declared cancer free and that, in essence, I was inviting the idea of being drugged in a nightclub into my life. Besides the clear lack of empathy, it also made me feel boxed in and controlled. Why would anyone invite that into their lives? What possible benefit would there be from having a doctored drink handed to you by a stranger?

Was I supposed to hide myself form the world and consider myself too precious to be exposed to a regular life? The entire scenario reminded me of a porcelain doll I had as a youngster. I vividly remember not wanting anything to ever happen to this doll. I needed her to stay in a box for protection, but I never realised then that I was depriving myself of so many great mimetic with this porcelain doll simply because I though she was too fragile to serve her actual purpose. Being treated as an object by this boyfriend in question made me think back to my desperate need to control the outcome of this porcelain doll, keeping it cooped up to admire it but never experiencing the joy that comes from actually holding it. Tell us your views on female empowerment and standing up for yourself and your beliefs, as expressed through your music?

I believe that in order to feel empowered, we need to start with loving ourselves. This is a gateway to feeling your own power. I like the person we are. If we love and trust ourselves more, it opens up a world where we feel more inclined to explore and tell our stories to the world. Once you love yourself enough, you will understand boundaries in its fullness. Your album is called Unbreasted. Tell us more about this title and the significance of it in your life (the cancer journey)? I was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer just as the hard lockdown in SA was implemented in 2020. A part of my treatment plan was to have a double mastectomy, which made me feel very vulnerable and exposed. As I started writing on my new album, I realised that the lyrics were more of a reflection of that specific time in my life. The title Unbreasted is a reflection of that vulnerability, almost like standing naked in front of a crowd of strangers.

Your previous singles are Invincible and Falling. What was the motivation behind writing these songs, and how does it relate to the messaging of female empowerment? My first single off the new album simply states that regardless of where you find yourself in life, there is always hope of some sort, and you can overcome anything that is put in your way. You really are invincible if you set your mind to it. My second single, Falling, is a slow burner love song that I am told reminds people of music created for the acclaimed TV series Twin Peaks. I wrote Falling when I was only 16 years old. Earlier this year, we went through my old work and hearing that song again made me realise that the song needed 20 years to become completely relevant to my life. How would you describe the role of women in music and the message that they are communicating their core beliefs and aspirations?

I believe women in the music industry have immense power. Our stories through music gets repeated on radio and on playlists, and this gives us the ability to motivate and inspire generations, both younger and older, now and in times to come. It is our job to ensure that our lived experiences get put to music to serve as a guideline and record keeping of the role of women in society, our strength and our indelible mark we leave in the world. Tell us about your greatest influences in the music industry? My greatest influences all happen to be women. The first ever album I owned was The Spice Girls, but I also fell in love with Avril Lavigne, Pink, and even Britney Spears. They created iconic music that has become the soundtrack of an entire generation. My current favourite is Taylor Swift, simply because of the way in which she constructs her lyrics. She is also so honest and brave about her feelings. At the end of the day, I am also inspired by my life events and my place in the world around me, so I suppose life is my greatest influence.