Carnival City to host the live performances of the Cavalleria Rusticana opera

Johannesburg - On the June 3 Carnival City's Mardi Gras theatre will be hosting the first time ever opera production, a concert version of one of the famous opera's in the world Cavalleria Rusticana by Pietro Mascagni. This production will be featuring Loveline Madumo as Santuzza, Linette van der Merwe as Lola, Lethokuhle Skosana as Turridu, Tracey Lee Booyens as Mama Lucia and Sbani Mwelase as Alfio.

They will be joined by Ijadu chorus which is prepared by Thami Zungu, a graduate from the prestigious Juilliard School in New York. The historic opera experience in Ekurhuleni is set boost the creative economy and put the city as one of the major players in opera and classical productions. Tracey Lee Booyens. Supplied image. Directed by Bongani Vilakazi, who last directed Carmen by Bizet and several other theatre productions.

This line-up of opera heavyweights in the country will be performing one of the famous opera's in the world, which has been performed in all the major opera houses in the world. The aim is to make the city of Ekurhuleni a major player in opera and classical performances in the country. Linette van der Merwe. Supplied image. With Carnival City leading from the front, and also the support from arts and culture agencies, possibilities are endless. This is exciting news for classical music lovers, not just in the City of Ekurhuleni but the country as a whole, this initiative will boost opera and classical music which has been diminishing due to lack of funding and opportunities for artists, as a result most of our world renowned opera stars in the country have migrated to other countries, and the Covid-19 pandemic made the situation unbearable for artists and fans hence this initiative is essential.