CarpingPoint: The dilemma of the government onselling electricity

Johannesburg - F*** around and find out is a phrase that has been gaining popularity over the last couple of years - especially on social media. People post memes of catastrophes under that hashtag. There’s a spoof of a lecturer drawing a graph on a whiteboard with a line ascending from left to right. The vertical axis is titled find out, the horizontal is f*** around. If you were to be slightly more circumspect about this theory of life, you might describe it as the exponential law of inexorable consequence. This week, the Minister of Public Enterprise, Pravin Gordhan, announced that due to Eskom’s increasing inability to consistently and continuously supply power to homes and businesses, a growing number of South Africans had opted for solar solutions to generate their own power off a natural resource.

One of the obviously unforeseen consequences was that municipalities, which derive much of their operating revenue from the onselling of Eskom power, were going to find themselves even more cash-strapped than they already are. This should have been as foreseeable as Isaac Newton discovering gravity by lying under a tree and getting smacked on the forehead by an apple. But nothing is either foreseeable or obvious to this administration. Onselling electricity, at inflated prices to consumers with no other option and no value added was always going to be problematic – just like BEE for tenderpreneurs. It ultimately becomes financially unsustainable. Eskom was just the straw that broke the proverbial camel’s back. Sir Isaac also gifted us the axiom that for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. Our foreign policy, which increasingly seems to be a toxic mix of the drunken belligerence of the 19th hole of a suburban golf club, infused by the short-term needs of buying an over-priced pie past its sell-by date from a petrol station forecourt on the way home, is another example.