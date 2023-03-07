Cartoon Network Game On! is live on Roblox

Johannesburg - Fans can now immerse themselves in all things Cartoon Network as the brand launches Cartoon Network Game On!, a fully experiential world on Roblox. Featuring zip wires, slides, fun rides and much much more, Cartoon Network Game On! gives youngsters the chance to bond with their favourite Cartoon Network characters, play games and explore five awe-inspiring islands.

This move comes after the resounding success of Ben 10 Super Hero Time on Roblox, with a whopping 285 million-plus site visits since its 2020 launch. Cartoon Network has also expanded its presence in the metaverse to bring its beloved shows to a wider audience. “Like never before, Roblox players can now experience the virtual world of hit series ‘Craig of the Creek’, ‘Teen Titans Go!’, ‘We Baby Bears’, ‘Ben 10’, and ‘The Amazing World of Gumball’ first-hand,” Cartoon Network said.

“Accurately reflecting the locations and worlds iconic to these fan-favourite shows, the game lets fans explore the Creek, walk the streets of Jump City, tour the Titans Tower, take a trip to Elmore Junior High School, and more.” Cartoon Network Game On! also launches more multiplayer and solo game formats, each inspired by show storylines. “Kids can play games to level up and unlock awesome avatar skins and accessories,” Cartoon Network said.

They explained that playing “The Amazing World of Gumball” game The Void, they can experiment with the laws of gravity and bounce between long-forgotten Elmore relics. Inspired by the “Craig of the Creek” episode “The Ground is Lava!”, the game puts players in Craig’s shoes as he and his friends battle to reach safety. The experience also incorporates Cartoon Network’s award-winning initiative, Cartoon Network Climate Champions, allowing users to complete challenges on Roblox – actionable in both virtual and real life. “Examples include Red Light Scavenger Hunt, which involves unplugging items around the island consuming energy, and Bee Kind, which helps bees thrive by planting bee-friendly wildflowers,” Cartoon Network said.

Africa is one of the fastest-growing video game markets, with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% between 2021 and 2026. Currently leading the Roblox gaming market in sub-Saharan Africa is South Africa, seeing more than 698k app downloads in 2022, and Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana seeing a collective 400+k downloads for the year. “We are hugely excited to bring the colourful, wild and unexpected world of Cartoon Network to Roblox,” Monika Oomen, VP, Brand, Communications and Digital Content Strategy, Kids EMEA, said. “We have harnessed learnings from the incredible success of Ben 10 Super Hero Time on Roblox and have worked with kids to develop an experience with real added value for our audience on the platform they love.”