Cautious optimism and challenges await the Class of 2020









Pupils at Ikhusi Primary School in Khayelitsha arrive at school to start the new academic year. | African News Agency (ANA) The 2020 school year is under way and the new calendar is being greeted with cautious optimism following Class of 2019 earning a matric pass rate of 81.3%. While this is the highest since democracy and the first time to exceed 80% , there is a perception that gains made by the department have seen teething problems ironed out. But concerns remain about the quality of education. This week, Karishma Dipa spoke to education experts and this is what they had to say.



Space constraints Reasearch by SA Market Insights last year found there are around 23796 public and 1966 independent schools, catering to nearly 13million pupils.

Although more schools are being built around the country, there are still scores of youngsters yet to enter a classroom this year and for the foreseeable future.

This week, chaos erupted over the lack of space in schools, including in Gauteng where hundreds of parents converged at Tshwane West district offices, demanding a school be found for their children.

Many others insisted they would resort to dropping off their children at schools of their choice, regardless whether there was space for them.

In a bid to ensure that all children were accommodated, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi reluctantly announced his department would briefly reopen its inaugural online registration system for grades 8 and 12 pupils who were late with their applications for 2020.

He lambasted parents who refused to accept that the schools of their choice were full and those who were late in registering their children.

But DA Gauteng spokesperson on education Khume Ramulifho said the department failed to place or even communicate with parents on time last year.

“They left it late, to a point where people are questioning the system. Parents are uncertain about their children’s future schools so they can’t buy uniforms and budget for transport even though they applied on time but still waiting with no certainty.”

Parents queue at the Department of Education's Tshwane West District.





Teachers’ Organisation of SA executive director Basil Manuel applauded the department. “The fact that more than 95% of learners find schools is positive.”

Gauteng, said Manuel, was the only province with a placement model while the other provinces still had parents applying directly to schools.

The online revolution

The online application system being implemented in Gauteng has been hailed as a success by scores of education officials and experts who insist that the other provinces should also consider introducing it.

The system for admission of grades 1 and 8 pupils, spearheaded by Lesufi and his team in 2016, has seen parents no longer having to queue outside schools to enrol their children and has also resulted in database of pupil information for the department to use.

Dr Jean van Rooyen, the provincial manager of the Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools, said while the system was not without its faults, that the department had a digital system would align South Africa with the rest of the world.

“The Gauteng system has been working fairly well in 2018/19 and the glitches experienced with the 2020 admissions are largely due to the introduction of feeder zones. The teething problems should be sorted for the 2021 intake and the systemic and programming problems should be sorted soon,” Van Rooyen said.

“The online system is a technological advancement in education,” added Manuel.

But the exclusion of the school administration and parent organisations was concerning. “We need to find the happy medium where these groups are not spectators to what they have to end up managing.”

Ramulifho agreed it was not without problems. “The biggest challenge is that there are a few schools perceived to be excellent and as a result demand goes to those few schools.

“The other challenge is that there is no process to validate information submitted. Only later, schools discovered they enrolled learners who stay far away or with no parent working close to the school.”

Alternatives

Space is in high demand and sought-after schools are limited to a fixed numbers of pupils and fill up almost as soon as admissions open, parents are often not content with the alternative schools the government selects for them. Many deem these as below the education level of their original preference. Most parents, too, are unable to afford private schools.

But this week, the Gauteng Education Department was forced to seek help from the private sector to ensure all pupils have a space.

In a bid to mitigate capacity challenges, affordable private schools such as Curro offered to enrol all unplaced pupils at a 30% reduction in fees.

Lesufi said parents would pay equivalent fees. “This means that if a parent was going to pay R5000 for Parktown Girls, when you take that child to Curro, that parent must not pay more than R5000.”

While the move by Curro temporarily resolved the crisis of pupil placement in Gauteng, there are still scores of other children who haven’t been placed in a public school and can’t afford private school fees.

Home schooling has been punted as an option by industry insiders who insist it helps resolve issues such as the lack of space at school, feeding zones and is an affordable option.

Educational expert Louise Schoonwinkel said that credible home education providers such as Impaq, the country’s largest home education curriculum provider, followed the same curriculum and assessment policy statement (CAPS)-aligned curriculum that every school followed.

“Learners who use Impaq’s solutions also fall under examination bodies overseen by Umalusi such as the South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute or the IEB (Independent Examinations Board).

“These learners write the same exams as every other child in the country and will receive a National Senior Certificate on successfully completing their matric.”

She listed individualised attention to pupils, the flexibility to re-enter a mainstream school at any point and access to more subjects than those typically offered, as favourable elements for home education.

A Grade 1 pupil didn’t want to go to Freedom Park’s Simelulwazi Primary School in Soweto. | SIMPHIWE MBOKAZI African News Agency (ANA)





Specialised schools

The introduction of specialised schools appears to be one of the department’s successes. These aim to address the vast skills gap in the country and focus on skills development in key sectors such as engineering graphics and design, IT and mechanical, civil, or electrical engineering.

Others are centred on maths, science and ICT, languages, commerce and entrepreneurship, sports and performing and creative arts.

Lesufi has consistently stressed the need for these specialised schools to be in townships around Gauteng, where there is a perceived lack of quality of education being offered in these often isolated regions.

Education Minister Angie Motshekga was so impressed with the performance of specialised schools she declared during the announcement of the 2019 matric results that many of the subjects offered, such as agricultural and maritime studies, were creating a generation of youngsters who would be better equipped to cope in the working world.

Ramulifho praised specialised schools. “The mood has changed as they now believe they can achieve the best results. Mostly, they have more resources than other schools.”

Manuel said these schools, in theory, should be making a difference and were an impressive alternative. However, it was too early to determine if their achievements were consistent.

“Based on the international experience, schools of specialisation and the three-stream model should have a beneficial effect on our system as well and afford young people the opportunity to achieve success more quickly.”

