Celebrating love and romance at Mount Grace Hotel and Spa

I’m not one to usually make bold statements. Today, however, that’s going to change.

After experiencing one of the best weekends of my life, I feel compelled to say what I am about to say. Hands down the best hospitality I have ever experienced at a holiday resort in South Africa has to go to Mount Grace Hotel and Spa in Magaliesburg. Now there is reasoning behind my bold statement.

To be the best, you have to pull out all the stops and be flawless in your execution, and that is exactly what the hotel and spa did for me on a very special weekend of my life. I spent many months trying to find the perfect location to ask my best friend and the love of my life to marry me. Sameer Naik proposing to his partner. I came close to choosing two other options before eventually choosing Mount Grace.

However, something told me to choose the luxurious four-star hotel, and I am ever so happy I went with my gut feel. I had a game plan in mind, and I needed the hotel staff to execute everything to perfection because this was the biggest moment of my life. My first call to the hotel was already an indication of the lengths the hotel would go to, to cater for their guests’ every need.

Knowing that I would be proposing to my girlfriend, the hotel insisted that I speak to the manager of the hotel who would be happy to help me. The plan was to have the paparazzi waiting in the hotel room to capture every priceless moment that my girlfriend and I were set to experience. I wanted our favourite song to be playing when we walked in, I wanted the words “Marry Me” to be written out with rose petals on the bed, I wanted bubbly and a few other special things to make it extra special. The manager of the hotel, Barend Olivier, didn’t hesitate to assist me.

Sameer Naik proposing to his partner. He assured me that my every request would be taken care of and that there was no need to stress or panic. I left the most important moment of my life in the hands of strangers. But I trusted Barend and his staff to make it special. I also had requested a room with a deck and a swimming pool.

I had never been to Mount Grace before, so my nerves were pretty shot. What if it turned out to be an average hotel. What if my girlfriend didn’t like the place? The drive from Joburg to Magaliesburg was tense. But those nerves seemed to ease as I drove through the entrance of the hotel.

Barend and his team were waiting at reception to welcome us. The hotel and spa resort has a choice of 121 luxurious rooms to provide a peaceful night’s rest. Rooms are discreetly positioned in beautiful, lush gardens and the surrounding bushveld. The exclusive suites feature separate living areas with private plunge pools.

Guests can enjoy four on-site dining experiences offering a variety of options from exclusive gourmet dining to country-style buffets, light lunches and full English breakfasts. For business travellers, the 14 conference venues can accommodate up to 200 delegates, while the countryside setting, and venue adaptability offers an extraordinary location for romantic wedding celebrations and private functions. The award-winning Mount Grace Spa is located on the hilltop, with sweeping Magaliesberg views, it provides a serene environment in which to relax and rejuvenate through a selection of beauty and wellness treatments.

The plan was to pop the question as soon as we entered our hotel room. Staff at the hotel accompanied us to our beautiful room. I was minutes away from asking the most important question of my life.

As soon as I walked through the door, the song “Blossom” by Dermot Kennedy began playing. Yes! That’s our song! My girlfriend, looking pleasantly surprised by the blaring voice of Dermot Kennedy, proceeded to the bedroom. It was there that she froze as she saw the words marry me written out in red rose petals.

It was my time to shine. After giving my girlfriend a heartwarming speech, I proceeded to get down on my knee and ask her to marry me. I was surrounded by staff who were there to capture the moment with cameras. With a big smile on her face, she said “Yes”, and embraced me as we enjoyed one of the most special moments of our lives.

After enjoying a delicious snack platter, we proceeded to the deck where we took in the moment and enjoyed the afternoon breeze. The hotel staff had executed everything I had asked for and did it with a smile on their faces. After having a hot shower in an open shower which overlooks nature, we quickly got ready for dinner.

We booked at the renowned Rambling Vine restaurant, one of the many eateries at the hotel. Without having to ask, staff at the hotel reserved us a special table which included rose petals and candles to set the mood for the weekend. Our menu options included mussels, minestrone soup, arrabiata pasta, and a hot sticky toffee pudding and crème brulee.

The food was heavenly and so was the service. After filling our tummies, we proceeded to the outdoor seating of the restaurant to enjoy a few drinks and to watch the stars. It was everything I imagined and more. The next day included spa treatments. Mount Grace is known for world class spa treatments.

But before we headed out for our spa, we were treated to the most scrumptious breakfast at our bedside. Our breakfast included eggs Benedict, yoghurt, cereal, pastries, juices and delicious cappuccinos. Tummies full, we headed off to the spa, where we booked full body massages as well as a Roman bath. We were taken on a golf cart to our spa treatment room.

I haven’t been for many massages in my life, however I must say that this surely is the best massage I ever had. After our massages, we stepped into a hot bath filled with bubbles, where we enjoyed drinks of our choice and reminisced about our special weekend. Mount Grace has several hot and cold pools on their premises. After enjoying a heavenly swim, we retired to the room, ordered room service and enjoyed toasted sandwiches and milkshakes.

The rest of the day was spent at our heated swimming pool on our deck. Staff were in touch to ensure that our every need was met. While the food and the spa treatments were mind blowing, it was the personal touch and service that was the highlight of my stay at Mount Grace. Aside from executing everything I had asked for, staff at the hotel went out of their way throughout our stay to ensure it was a weekend we would never forget.

We promised each other that for the rest of our lives, Mount Grace would be the place we would return to at least once a year. Not only because it has become our special place, but also because we had never experienced such good service and hospitality in our backyard. If you are ever planning a romantic weekend away with your partner, keep Mount Grace in mind and you won’t go wrong. Saturday Star