Celebrating Mothers: Baking for beginners at Bakeology

Johannesburg - Do you fancy yourself a baker extraordinaire? Or perhaps you want to refine your pastry skills. If so, Bakeology Studio in Melrose might just be the place for you. The studio is a centre of excellence and a culinary school in patisserie, baking and sugar-craft decoration and is designed to facilitate and offer a world-class baking experience. And for the more serious baker, it offers certified baking and pastry courses for both adults and kids.

“We are driven by passion, excellence and our love for patisserie. Our courses are fast-paced and very hands-on. Classes are thoughtfully designed to give you a world-class baking experience to take this skill and turn it into a small business,” said manager and chef Sue Lalloo. The Bakeology team said they pride themselves on maintaining a high level of cleanliness, safety and professional etiquette in the entire baking and patisserie preparation process and believe everyone who experiences this at the studio will also put this into practice for their clients and small businesses. The Bakeology Studio in Melrose promises to have you baking like a professional in no time. Supplied image. “Our studio's ambiance gives every individual the ideal baking environment to fully explore and indulge in the learning and baking experience. Each course is designed to provide you with both skills and insights into the science and art of baking and pastry as well as the practical experience of making and managing the baking process. ​There are a variety of carefully designed recipes and different techniques. There is always dedicated guidance along the way by your chef and the tips and techniques to work better when making specific products,” Lalloo said.

The Bakeology workshops are open to anyone who would like to experience the patisserie studio baking experience. “We offer a fun and engaging environment in our patisserie studio every Saturday. Hone your craft, as an individual or with friends and family, as you bring life to our tailored recipes,” she added. The studio offers a number of workshops throughout the year with a wide range of delectable recipes and also specialised workshops to address the more complex buttercream icing methods.

“Our studio will have everything set up and ready for you to get baking with us. Your beautiful creation, you will make on the day, is all yours to share with family and friends. We have a number of workshops where kiddies learn a whole variety of skills through mixing, weighing, mashing, pouring and stirring. These skills enhance motor development, listening and following instructions skills, speech development through engagement and conversation, perceptual skills and sequencing skills,” Lalloo said. Bakeology believes that children, when learning, should be treated well and be given all the necessary information any chef would need to know. “Each of our junior chefs learn not only a new recipe and skills but also interesting facts and insights about patisserie. Baking and decorating is calming and therapeutic. Not only do you learn new skills and tricks and hacks to improve your baking ability but you will practise being patient and focused and definitely gain self-confidence while doing so,” Lalloo concluded.

Mothers and daughters were treated to a special Mother’s Day baking experience at Bakeology. Supplied image. What We Offer: – Courses are full time and part time. ​ – All necessary ingredients, tools and equipment is available at the studio. – Personal one-on-one training during the course.

– Access to Bakeology Studio’s very own tried and tested recipes and tips. – An introduction into health and safety measures, cost analysis, pricing and packing and understanding and tailoring requirements for clients. All courses are suitable for anyone who has a passion and interest in learning the art and science of patisserie and confectionery. Note, some courses are indicated at a specific level, so do consult us if you are concerned about a course level and your ability to perform the skills.