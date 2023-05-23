‘Celebrity Game Night’ continues to wow audiences

Johannesburg - The fourth instalment of the Safta award-winning series ‘Celebrity Game Night’ premieres weekly on Sundays at 19:00 CAT on E! Africa (DStv channel 124), with episodes available on Universal+ immediately after.

Based on the Primetime Emmy Award-winning series Hollywood Game Night, Anele Mdoda returns to host Africa’s biggest games night with one-hour episodes promising uncontrollable laughter and non-stop hilarity.