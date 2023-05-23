‘Celebrity Game Night’ continues to wow audiences

Johannesburg - The fourth instalment of the Safta award-winning series ‘Celebrity Game Night’ premieres weekly on Sundays at 19:00 CAT on E! Africa (DStv channel 124), with episodes available on Universal+ immediately after.
Based on the Primetime Emmy Award-winning series Hollywood Game Night, Anele Mdoda returns to host Africa’s biggest games night with one-hour episodes promising uncontrollable laughter and non-stop hilarity.
On unday 28 May, Pearl Modiadie, SPHEctacula, Kurt Schoonraad, Lara Toselli, DJ Naves and Nina Hastie join team captains Ayanda Thabethe and Jason Goliath for a hilarious evening of non-stop laughs.
Team Ayanda includes Pearl Modiadie, SPHEctacula, and Kurt Schoonraad while Team Jason is made up of Lara Toselli, DJ Naves, and Nina Hastie. Watch the trailer for Season 4 of Celebrity Game Night: https://www.youtube.com/embed/k54O698gjMQ