From next month, if Police Minister Bheki Cele has his way, South Africans will have an opportunity to surrender unwanted firearms to help clear illegal guns from the streets. It will also allow hundreds of thousands of South Africans to renew their expired gun licences.

But with so many guns passing into the hands of the police, the concern is that they won’t have the capacity to deal with the logistics of storing and destroying thousands of firearms.

Cele recently asked National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise to request the police portfolio committee to consider amending a draft declaration for the firearm amnesty.

Such an amnesty is provided for in the Firearms Control Act, if it is approved by Parliament. Cele proposed the dates for the amnesty be from October to March next year.

“This proposed amnesty is focused specifically on expired firearm licenses.

“The reason for this is that in 2017 the Constitutional Court said that certain sections of the Firearms Control Act are constitutionally invalid and the consequences of that is that anyone who has an expired licence was illegally in possession of a firearm,” said Martin Hood, spokesperson and legal adviser at SA Gun Owners Association.

The amnesty would allow gun owners to renew their licences.

The police estimate there are more than 450000 gun owners who have expired licences. They would hand in their firearms to the police to be stored while they apply for a new licence.

Hood’s concern is that the police will be over-stretched to handle so many firearms, which will not only have to be stored but will require individual ballistic testing.

“That is a massive exercise.

“They would have to have these resources available as well.

“If they go around ballistic ally testing all of these firearms that is going to detract from ability of SAPS to do ballistic testing in real crimes,” he says.

Those gun owners not wanting to renew their licenses can hand their firearms in for destruction.

Cele told Modise, he ultimately hoped it would reduce the number of illegal guns in circulation.

Across the globe, gun amnesties have proven one of the more effective ways of reducing the stock of illegal firearms. Countries from Brazil to New Zealand and the UK have had amnesties in the past.

In South Africa, it is estimated that 25 firearms become illegal every day, this after they fall into the hands of criminals. But for an amnesty to be effective, Adèle Kirsten of Gun Free South Africa, believes certain measures need to be put in place.

“For an amnesty to be successful, you need two conditions.

“One is that you need SAPS to be concurrently running intelligence driven operations, where they are actively looking for illegal weapons.

“That would compliment what is happening in the amnesty.

“The other is no questions asked.

“It means it increases your chance of getting your really serious illegal weapons that have been used in crime,” Kirsten said.

Another concern is firearm theft by the police themselves. In 2016, Colonel Chris Lodewyk Prinsloo was sentenced to 18 years for selling at least 2000 firearms to gangsters. These weapons were meant to be destroyed.

His actions, Kirsten says, caused an increase in the homicide rate in the Western Cape. Hood, however, says the police are working on measures to improve security and prevent theft.

Ultimately, while gun amnesties are seen as a good way of reducing the number of illegal firearms, Kirsten believes it is just one of many approaches needed to curb gun crime.

“We claim that the Firearms Control Act reduced gun deaths over a 10-year period by 50%.

“Having amnesties at the same time as implementing strong gun laws was part of a bigger package.

“It is an integrated approach with a number of interventions,” she says.

The Saturday Star