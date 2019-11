Cellphone evidence could solve Lee Mentoor mystery









Liyaqat “Lee” Mentoor Johannesburg - A cellphone track at 2am could be the clue that might solve the mystery around the disappearance of Liyaqat “Lee” Mentoor. Earlier this week Onke Mashinini was jailed for life for the murder of the three-year-old boy. He was the only person found guilty for Lee’s disappearance, but private investigator Wendy Pascoe believes Mashinini - Lee’s mother Kaylah’s boyfriend - was not the only person involved. “I do believe that other people had to be involved, because it was not possible that he moved the body on his own. “The kind of guy he is, he doesn’t want to get his shoes dirty,” Pascoe said.

Pascoe has in her possession cellphone records that appear to trace Mashinini’s movements during the early morning of March 14, two days before Lee was declared missing.

At 2am, a cellphone that was believed to be in Mashinini’s possession that night, was traced first to the parking area of the Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden. Then to an open piece of veld in Roodekrans. The site was just 2.8km from Mashinini’s home.

Pascoe said she checked the CCTV footage at the car park, but unfortunately this had all been erased by the time she got to see it.

Later that morning the cellphone returned to the spot in Roodekrans.

Pascoe gave the evidence to the SAPS, and the K9 unit did a search of the area recently, but found nothing.

“But it is a big area, with steep drops.

“The best would be to get a whole lot of volunteers to search the area properly,” she said.

There are other clues Pascoe believes might point to Lee’s fate.

One of them is what might be the last photograph taken of the 3-year-old.

It was retrieved from a cellphone.

The photograph shows Lee with what appears to be white ointment on his face. This apparently was after he was stung by either a bee or a wasp.

