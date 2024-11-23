Cellphone usage still contributes to road accidents fatalities

Road safety remains a critical global concern, with alarming statistics demanding immediate attention, Inge-Marie Hilligan Optix Safe and Sound Executive, said on Friday. Hilligan said according to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) in 2023, South Africa experienced 2 237 fatal truck accidents involving 3 546 trucks over a five-year period, which resulted in an average of at least one fatal accident per day. She said despite some progress made, the country’s road fatality rate was still falling short of the targets set by its National Road Safety Strategy (NRSS), which aimed for a 50% reduction by 2030.

“Distracted driving, particularly cellphone use, remains a major contributor, with just 20 seconds of phone use behind the wheel increasing the risk of an accident by more than 60%. Human behaviour is at the core of road safety, contributing to 80% of accidents worldwide through preventable actions. These statistics are a sobering reminder that the safety of our roads depends on the choices made by drivers. With solutions like Safe&Sound, we are committed to monitoring driving behaviour and equipping individuals with the tools to make better, safer decisions.

“Together, we can save lives, reduce risks, and ensure that everyone gets home safely —creating a future where safer roads are a reality for all,” Hilligan added. The agency’s mission with its safe and sound policy was to create a safer driving culture in South Africa. “By equipping companies with tools to monitor and improve driver behaviour, we believe we can drastically reduce the number of road accidents caused by human error. The successful implementation of Safe&Sound, combined with Optix’s in-cab solutions in nearly every driver’s cabin across South Africa would significantly enhance road safety. This dual approach aims to make our roads safer for all users, ultimately achieving the goal of bringing everyone safely home. At the heart of Optix’s mission is the commitment to saving lives, a dedication that will continue to drive all of our efforts,” she said.