Charity delivers 73 200 meals to needy folk in capital, Joburg

If South Africans band together they will realise that they don't need the government and can make a significant contribution to their fellow man and women on their own. It was through this and a firm belief, and their trust in God to do the right thing, that We Are South Africans (Wasa), working alongside other organisations and ordinary people, were able to deliver 73 200 meals to those in need.

Wasa founder, Gilbert Martin, said this was the third time they had managed to reach out and support various organisations and charities across the various provinces. Martin said even though they had predominantly focused on disaster-stricken areas like KwaZulu-Natal following the riots and floods, as well as the droughts in the Northern Cape and the Eastern Cape, they were shocked that even people in places such as Gauteng desperately needed help. "The economy hasn't been the best and the stark reality is that families even within the middle class and upper middle class are really struggling to get by."

He said thanks to willing donations, they had managed to secure 36 tons of potatoes for distribution to Johannesburg and Pretoria charities and families that were desperately struggling. Martin said the huge haul was made possible through the generous donations of farmers and other organisations. It will be distributed to non-profit organisations and non-profit companies in Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and any other province experiencing the need. "As many as 12 organisations banded together and managed to distribute 36 tons of potatoes, all for R22 000 if you exclude the delivery and fuel costs. That should show you the immense amount of change we can do if we all simply worked together.

"The government has turned us into people in need and we can't rely on them to fix these things for us anymore. We each need to get up and do our bit and try to keep them in check when they lose the plot as they currently are," he said. Martin added that often people thought those working in NPOs were those who were well off. However, he said that was far from the truth, and it was all thanks to working together. "We don't always have what we need but we do what we can with the little we have and believe it or not, that does make the world of difference. I always say if one family donates just R10 we would be able to do so much more than the government."