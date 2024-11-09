CHIETA leads SA's green hydrogen revolution with skills development breakthrough

THE Chemical Industries Education and Training Authority (CHIETA) CEO, Yershen Pillay has highlighted the Seta’s achievements over and above achieving a clean audit - and also mapped the way forward for 2025 during the AGM held in Pretoria recently. During the meeting, that brought together key stakeholders from the chemical industry, government and educational institutions, Pillay noted the organisation’s significant progress over the past year, particularly its commitment to fostering sustainable livelihoods through financial integrity and clean audit for 2024.

Pillay said “clean audits should not only reflect good governance but also translate into long-term, sustainable livelihoods for South Africans, especially the most vulnerable. This commitment is demonstrated through CHIETA's strategic investments in skills development and innovation." CHIETA, in partnership with the Mining Qualification Authority (MQA) and the Transport Education Training Authority (TETA) launched the green hydrogen centre of specialisation at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in Pretoria. Green hydrogen enables the decarbonisation of hard-to-abate sectors such as heavy-duty transport, cement, steel, mining, refineries, chemicals, agriculture, and plastics. The global hydrogen economy is experiencing rapid growth, with green hydrogen playing a crucial role in developing a sustainable energy future. According to the Hydrogen Society Roadmap, the aim is to produce 500 000 tonnes per annum of green hydrogen by 2030.

The South African government aims to deploy 10GW of electrolysis capacity in the Northern Cape region by 2030 and 15GW by 2040. Pillay said the three Seta’s even signed a strategic tripartite agreement to grow the critical skills mass required to meet the challenges of the green hydrogen, a rapidly growing sector requiring specialised skills. Key milestones presented at the AGM included employment and youth empowerment. PIllay said CHIETA successfully trained and upskilled over 75,000 people in the chemical sector, of which 74% are youth.

He added that these people have acquired new skills that will significantly improve their employability and quality of life, contributing to employment creation and entrepreneurial opportunities across the country. CHIETA's programs continue to make a meaningful difference in addressing youth unemployment and fostering inclusive growth and will help with supporting South Africa’s national development goals. He added that when it comes to green hydrogen Initiatives, CHIETA reinforced its leadership in green hydrogen through collaborations with industry and government. The organisation’s green hydrogen centre of specialisation launched earlier this year, is set to position South Africa as a global player in the green energy sector. When it comes to Innovation and digital transformation, the AGM highlighted CHIETA’s strides in addressing the digital divide by equipping artisans and workers with future-ready skills, especially in artificial intelligence, digital technologies, and smart manufacturing.

Pillay said CHIETA’s investments in smart skills centres are expected to revolutionise skills training in the sector. "CHIETA continues to lead the way in driving inclusive growth and skills development for the chemical industry. Our work in green hydrogen and digital innovation is setting new benchmarks for the future, ensuring our workforce is resilient, adaptable, and globally competitive," said Pillay, as he reflected on the achievements. The AGM also provided a platform for stakeholders to discuss emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities within the industry.