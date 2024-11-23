Children’s perspectives on fatherhood revealed in impactful Heartlines report

South Africa recently observed World Children's Day and the upcoming 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence approaches, a crucial new study is set to shine a light on an often overlooked aspect of children's rights: the role of fathers. The non-profit organisation, Heartlines, has conducted a thorough investigation engaging children aged 10 to 16 in a remarkable study titled Fathers Matter: Amplifying children's unfiltered perspectives on fatherhood.

This research aims to uncover how children perceive their fathers' roles and underscores the contrast between the ideals of nurturing parenting and the harsh realities they face. However, it is highlighted that the reality for many children starkly contrasts with these ideals. The NPO's research illuminates a disheartening narrative: countless children have either experienced or witnessed their fathers as sources of fear—incidents often intertwined with physical, verbal, or sexual violence. In 2022, Heartlines made strides in addressing these harsh realities through the introduction of the Heartlines Fathers Matter film series.

The series leveraged the power of storytelling to promote the significant, positive roles that fathers and father figures can play in children's lives, aiming to reshape prevailing narratives about fatherhood. It is has been explained that the topic of fatherhood resonates deeply with many South Africans as numerous studies confirm that engaged fathers bring manifold benefits—not only improving the wellbeing of their children but also empowering mothers and fostering healthier familial dynamics. Additionally, a positive presence of fathers can visibly contribute to a decline in gender-based violence. Although societal perceptions are shifting, there remains a pressing need for continued efforts towards transformation.