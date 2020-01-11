“I couldn’t even understand the school’s announcements on the intercom properly,” the youngster said.
As Chinese was her first home language, she had difficulties speaking and understanding English and had to attend extra lessons.
These tutor sessions and her determination to overcome this hurdle paid off to such an extent that she received 98% for English in the 2019 National Senior Certificate (NSC) Independent Examinations Board results, which were released this week.
“I’m happy with all my matric marks but I am most proud of my English result because it is not my first language and I had to work very hard at it.”