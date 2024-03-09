Chloé-Jade Christian’s friendship woes lead to heartfelt song

Model and musician Chloé-Jade Christian shares her heartfelt story in a song, about the loss of a friendship and how it is as painful as losing a romantic partner. Christian poured her heart into “Won’t Turn Back”, a song about the end of a friendship which inspired the young singer to write her debut single.

The young performer values the opportunity to make a difference not only as a singer-songwriter but also as a model, actress, violinist, horseback rider, and being the current Miss Teen Earth International. With a plethora of skills, the triple-threat performer is on a mission to change the world. The 16-year-old music star shared the details of the song with Saturday Star, saying that its essence was to share her experience with others.

Christian said the lesson from the song for listeners was the importance of going through your feelings. “That it is totally fine to feel the emotions that come with losing a friendship (or a relationship). However, it is important not to get stuck in those feelings forever. Moving forward and working on yourself is essential. Friendships can be tricky—you might love someone deeply, but people change, and sometimes you just don’t vibe anymore.” “When that happens, it is important to remember that some people are only meant to be part of a specific chapter in your life. If they are meant to come back into your circle, they will in time. But when they decided to move on, it is unhealthy to keep chasing after them. Ultimately, I do hope people discover a piece of themselves in the melodies and themes, and create a meaningful and lasting connection with the music.”