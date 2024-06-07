Christall spills the tea on island romances, and her position with the ladies on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Christall Kay opens up about “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip”, sharing her experiences with the ladies and surprising tidbits about the trip that have sparked intrigue on social media. Kay invites viewers to watch the show, stating that it is the most drama-filled eight episodes they will ever see on television.

The show features a variety of captivating content, including catfights, sisterhood, island romances, and the best Tinder dates, with elements of action, drama, laughter, and housewives. When asked what spurred her interest in being a part of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip”, she said she had been looking forward to reuniting with the girls, and the experience was great. “I was very excited, and I was looking forward to being back again. I was hoping it would all come together with the girls. The first night, I was shocked at how these ladies decided to climb into me, but it was an awesome experience, way better than I had imagined. I loved the trip; it was really fun, and I have to say that being back in battle was awesome. I can take it, and I don't cower from anyone. I am not afraid to put any of the ladies in their place.’’

She also spills the tea about her lover, whom she says kissing was the major highlight of the trip. “The best part was being in the van with my lover and kissing him to the boat. You know what? That was the first time I met him in real life, and it was the most beautiful kiss I have ever had. We didn’t notice the cameras rolling the entire time. He is 20 years younger than me; my life and everything about that moment was magical. I won’t give away more about the moment; you will just have to watch and see.’’ She details that she returned to this show after “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg” to showcase her strength and resilience to fans and viewers.