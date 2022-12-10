Christmas gift guide for men, women and children, plus unisex ideas, for your last-minute holiday shopping

Johannesburg – This weekend marks just two weeks until Christmas Day and while there is no code to crack when choosing the perfect present for your loved ones, we have compiled a list of some gift ideas that will delight young and old, and for every budget. Girls

Barbie Cutie Reveal Picture: Takealot. Average retail price: R471.99 There are so many surprises for the little lady in your life to unlock with this Barbie. First, you reveal the doll by taking off her costume. Then, there are 10 blind clothing items and accessories to open. There's even a make-up reveal where you use cold water to make a snowflake pattern appear on the doll’s face.

Karaoke Bluetooth Microphone Average retail price: R190.00 – R377.00 Technology meets entertainment in this seriously cute gadget that will have your little ones singing their hearts out. The Karaoke Bluetooth Microphone is a three-in-one hand-held wireless device that can be used as a music player, microphone and speaker. It is compatible with iOS as well as Android devices and offers high-quality acoustic performance. It also comes with a portable, rechargeable battery and allows for two-way connection: Bluetooth and cable.

Squishmallows Picture: Takealot Average retail price: R299.00 It’s totally understandable that kids can't stop collecting these 14-inch soft, squishy plushies. Not only do they work as a pillow and a friend, but they come in so many adorable designs too. Squishmallows are also suitable for newborns.

Boys: LEGO Super Mario Bowser’s Airship Expansion Set Average retail price: R1,580.00 – R1,799.00

This LEGO set combines digital and In Real Life (IRL) gameplay which allows youngsters to build levels and then uses a Mario figure with LCD screens in his eyes and belly to go through and win digital coins. There is also the addition of the Bowser's airship, which has more characters and accessories including Kamek, a Rocky Wrench and a Goomba, plus a POW Block and a Cannon Start Pipe. Spot it! Marvel! Average retail price: R269.00

Picture: Takealot This new version of Spot It! combines different characters from Marvel comics with one of the most emblematic family games. Players try to spot the single matching symbol between two cards in a playful battle of speedy observation. The set features some of the most iconic Marvel Super Heroes such as Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow. Imaginext ® Jurassic World™ Mega Stomp & Rumble Giga Dino Average retail price: R1,999.00 – R2,749.99

Gift the dino-lover little one in your life this kid-controlled dinosaur. The 16-inch tall, 29-inch long toy comes with light-up eyes and it roars, stomps, chomps and thrashes. Women Ghd Platinum + & Helios Deluxe Gift set

Average retail price: R6,200.00 Picture: GHD The latest collection of hair appliances from one of the world’s largest manufacturers of hair care products is here just in time for the festive season. This deluxe set comes with a ghd platinum + hair straightener and ghd helios™ hair dryer in opulent champagne gold. It is also encased in a lust-worthy red velvet vanity case, which is perfect for the festive season. Pandora accessories

Average retail price: Prices vary Picture: Pandora Gift the woman in your life some jewels this holiday season. The acclaimed jewellery manufacturer and retailer has a range on offer this festive season. This includes ‘Pandora Moments’ which welcomes new updates to the much-loved star and snowflake motifs. They also have the ‘Make A Wish’ collection which features 14k gold-plated shooting stars that represent a positive wish for the world and add a warm glow to your holiday style. There is also the ‘Inspired by Nature’ range which combines different stones that create the silhouette of a flower in this classic yet contemporary design. Beauty mini fridge with mirror and LED light

Average retail price: R1,999.00 – R3,000.00 Picture: Takealot Skincare routines are the latest buzzwords doing the rounds on social media. And Beauty Fridge is a revolutionary way to store your skincare; it’s created to adjust to your skincare products’ requirements, with both hot and cold settings. The fridge is suitable for cosmetics, facial tools, perfume, facial oils, small facial towels and wipes, as well as hair masks. The mini fridge can also be used in the car to keep food warm or cold. Men

Deluxe Mini Foosball Table Average retail price: R497.00 – R999.00 Picture: Takealot. With the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 raging on as well as the imminent return of the Premier League, there is still enough time during these holidays for the footie lover in your life to be engrossed in the world’s most-loved sport. The Deluxe Mini Foosball Table is just 51cm long and will make a great addition to almost any room in the house. It is lightweight and easy to move, but also big enough for heated action and small enough to stow away when not in use.

Quality Waterproof Wireless F95 Sport Earpod Average retail price: R800.00 This is the perfect gift for exercise enthusiasts, music lovers, gamers or anyone who needs a restricted noise environment. These True Wireless Stereo Earphones, the F95c, connect via Bluetooth to your media gadgets. This allows for portable media player, mobile phone, aviation, computer, DJ, gaming, sports, audiophile, travel and internet functionalities. Because of its waterproof standards, the ear pod can resist a sustained, low-pressure water jet spray. It can be operated with finger-touch, and its design makes it comfortable to wear in all conditions.

Happy Socks Average retail price: R129.00 – R199.00 Picture: Takealot. Socks are a staple wardrobe item for most men, yet socks are one of the least desirable gifting options. This has changed with Happy Socks, which has changed the game and taken socks to a completely new level. The brand allows men to put their most fashionable foot forward with their multitude of patterns and designs. The socks are perfect for the office, at home or for a fashionable occasion.

Unisex Nespresso capsule collection Average retail price: Prices vary

Picture: Supplied. Nespresso and world-renowned pastry chef and chocolatier Pierre Herme have joined forces to create a capsule collection to kick off the festive season. The exclusive coffees and accessories are a celebration of refined tastes and indulgence, representing the best of the best across gustatory pleasures. The limited-edition collaboration builds upon Hermé’s extensive background as an expert of flavour, putting forth a collection that deepens the indulgence of the palate by relishing in the shared joy that we experience with loved ones.

The collaboration consists of delightful coffees and gifting with Nespresso rounding out the festive season’s offerings by adding limited-edition accessories to bring Nespresso quality into all areas of one’s day. The Nespresso Festive Collection includes the season’s Original and Vertuo Advent Calendars, containing 24 coffees and a surprise gift for the last day. G-Star Raw Denim

Average retail price: Prices vary G-Star Raw jeans. Picture: Supplied. There is just nothing like perfectly fitting jeans, for both men and women, to pull your wardrobe together. These world-renowned denim manufacturers and retailers are leaders in their field of fashion. And their denim offerings come in different cuts, sizes, styles and shapes to suit any body type and taste. G-Star Raw also offers quality denim attire to ensure that the wardrobe staple can be worn for years to come. Flipping Queens: A Royal South African Game