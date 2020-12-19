Christmas gift guide for men, women and kids

This weekend is the last chance to get your holiday shopping done just in time for Christmas and the festivities. The Saturday Star has compiled a comprehensive list, in no particular order, of the top gifts for men, women and children this season. Girls: Cloudees Mini Pet Collectible Figure – Blind Box Average retail price: R149

Cloudees gives children the opportunity to discover the magical wonder in the clouds.

Each package comes with a surprise mini Cloudees pet friend from one of seven different lands.

It also includes other delightful characters which are all attached to a fluffy attachable cloud tail and a key chain which enables kids to take their cloud case and character wherever they go.

Glitter Girls Doll

Average retail price: R250-R2 499

From Elula, Charlie, Kelti and Kani, there are over 15 Glitter Girl Dolls to choose from.

Aside from their signature glitter shoes and shoes, each of the 14 inch figurines comes in a variety of skin colours, hairstyles and outfits for little girls from all walks of life to enjoy.

Magic 8 Ball

Average retail price: R169

This novelty toy has all the answers to your questions and offers fortune-telling fun and intrigue for all ages to enjoy.

Start by “asking the ball” any “yes” or “no” question, then turn it over to see your answer appear inside the window.

Answers range from positive (“It is certain”) to negative (“Don’t count on it”) to neutral (“Ask again later”).

Boys:

Jurassic World Mini Dino - Blindbox

Average retail price: R49

Take your youngster’s obsession with dinosaurs to a new level this festive season with the Jurassic World Mini Dino – Blindbox.

These mini action figure dinosaurs are inspired by the new film and feature realistic sculpting, authentic decoration and one or more points of articulation iconic to its respective species.

LEGO Technic Remote-Controlled Stunt Racer

Average retail price: R1 199.90

This super vehicle toy, which is part of the world acclaimed LEGO brand, will keep your youngster entertained for hours as it performs turns, spins and wheelies.

It features a high-speed, fully motorised, remote-controlled vehicle with tracks and large rear sprockets for acceleration.

This set is also designed to provide an immersive building experience as it features realistic movement and mechanisms, helping young builders enhance their motor skills, hand-eye co-ordination and imagination.

Hot Wheels Monster Truck Scorpion Playset

Average retail price: R849

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks delivers an over-the-top boosted set for Hot Wheels cars and Hot Wheels Monster Trucks with a striking new nemesis- a giant scorpion.

This thrilling large track set comes with a banked turn and booster for multiple vehicle play.

Women

GHD Wish Upon a Star collection

Average retail price: R5600

The latest collection of hair appliances from one of the world’s largest manufacturers of hair care products is here just in time for the festive season.

The luxurious hair dryer and straightener gift set, features two of GHD’s most advanced styling tools in icy limited edition hues.

Le Creuset Stoneware Collection

Average retail price: R139 – R2500

The premium French cookware manufacturer acclaimed for its colourfully-enameled cast-iron cookware is having a massive sale this festive season on its stoneware collection.

This brand performs beautifully in the microwave and oven and its classic design lends a distinctive charm to the table.

Lumina Natural Himalyan Salt Rock Lamp

Average retail price: R299

Eliminate the stresses of this traumatic year and prepare for 2021 with this all natural salt lamps which are the perfect element for a mind-relaxing and calming atmosphere.

The lamp, which emits a warm and serene amber-orange glow and filters the air naturally with negative ions flowing from the pure salt is also said to aid those with asthma and allergies.

Men

Braun Multi Grooming Kit

Average retail price: R1199

More men than ever before are interested in looking after their physical appearances and making sure they look their best.

This Braun Multi Grooming Kit will allow them to do just that as it is considered the ultimate all-in-one head-to-toe groomer.

It performs up to nine jobs including beard styling, hair clipping, body grooming, ear and nose trimming.

It also comes with a lifetime lasting sharp blades, a 100 perfect waterproof Wet&Dry mode and a charging LED light.

Johnnie Walker Gift Pack - Black Label R750ml

Average retail price : R395

Enjoy this signature whiskey safely at home or with a small group of your loved ones this festive season.

The gift pack comes with 1 x 750ml Johnnie Walker Black Label, 1 x 50ml Johnnie Walker Double Black and 1 x 50ml Gold Reserve.

Google Home Mini OEM/Refurbished

Average retail price: R435

This Google Home Mini device enables hands-free help in any room.

Powered by Google Assistant, you can ask it questions and tell it to do things and allows you to tackle your day, enjoy your entertainment, and control your smart home. It also comes in a variety of shades to match your home decor.

Sexy Socks Retail price - from about R150

Dads can be particularly difficult to shop for during the Christmas season, after all, there’s only so many pairs of socks & ties they can receive with enthusiasm.

Luckily, Sexy Socks is the perfect unique sock brand and trendy gift for your father this December.

Everyone needs socks, and dads are no exception.

But these socks take the game to a whole new level.

Choose between top notch quality bamboo or cotton fabric, and even customise the colours and patterns to give your dad the perfect gift!

Above gifting a super cool present, you’re also helping Sexy Socks give back.

With every pair of socks sold, a pair of school socks is given to a schoolchild in need.

Our fathers know how much it matters to care for children, having spent years raising us and readying us for the world.

With this gift, they’ll be a part of helping even more children, and receive a beneficial and comfortable gift along the way

