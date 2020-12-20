Christmas with South Africa's celebs

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

It’s Christmas next week and here is what some of our celebrities will be doing this festive season and what they’d like from Santa Claus. They also share with us their New Year's resolutions. Steffie Brink and Clint Brink. Photographer - Tracey Adams Clint Brink - Actor All I want for Christmas is for everyone to be filled with the peace that surpasses all understanding. So many people are more broken, lonely , fragmented and in need of hope more than we realise. With Covid-19 changing the world and how we operate in it , it has devastated the lives of millions. If even for a moment , in a year that has challenged us a species , all of us can feel peace that overflows .. that would make me happy. I’ll be spending the festive period with my family in our new home. I haven’t seen my family face to face in over a year. My New Year’s resolution is to not spend too much time fixated on the future or the past , but to live every waking moment of my life as present as I possibly can in all its beautiful mystery. Shannon Esra Shannon Esra - Actress

All I want is for Covid-19 to end. But a bottle of perfume would suffice too :) I’ll be spending the festive period with family! Surrounded by delicious food (I will be eating ALL. THE. FOOD). I have been uber-strict with food during the past nine weeks of filming. I've pretty much lived on salad, like a rabbit! So yeah... I'll be eating!! Hahaha. I'm already dreaming of a bowl of gorgonzola gnocchi! My New Year’s resolution is to practise patience.

Casey B Dolan

Casey B Dolan - Actress, author, television presenter, and model

The ideal present would be for people to take special care, to be responsible for their lives and the lives of those around them by social distancing. And to eat my mom’s brilliant cooking without putting on weight LOL! And perhaps have the chance to write and make a fabulous film in 2021, we all deserve a break after this last corker of a year. 2020 has meant that for the first time in years I get to spend Christmas with my mom (who usually works in UK but Covid has brought her to live with me) and family! I do not take that for granted and feel immensely blessed to share laughs and vegetarian Christmas lunch all together. My new year’s resolution is to do better in all spheres of my life. Every year I mostly fail at this, but I try. I got to get some points for trying!

Jack Parow

Jack Parow - Musician

I want world peace and a Playstation 5. I’ll be spending my festive period at the beach with some good people and family and a braai and a brandewyn en coke. My new year’s resolution is to make more music. Make more moeilikheid. Make more mense feel lekker.

Francois van Coke

Francois van Coke - Musician

Ultimate present would be to play an arena show! And would love a house with a beach view. I will be hanging with family in the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town and Langebaan during the festive period. It’s been a year of reinvention. Covid-19 forced us (musicians) to think out of the box and come up with new ideas. It was also a year of collaboration with other musicians. I love working and learning from other great artists. My resolution is always to quit smoking. I get it right from time to time, but normally pick up the smokes later in the year again. So, maybe this time!

Tiffany Barbuzano

Tiffany Barbuzano - Actress and writer

Honestly? All I want is for my family and friends to stay safe and healthy. I know that sounds trite but it’s honestly the truth. I think this year has really taught us that the material things we think we want or need are really not as important as happy, healthy children and treasured time with family and friends. But also, I’d love a new bicycle. I’ll be spending the festive period with my beautiful boys and family - my nieces and mom and dad. A good old South African Christmas in the garden with loads of delicious food, probably too much champers and an afternoon thunder shower - cause that happens every Christmas. I think resolutions at New Year should be happening ALL year. I’m a firm believer in manifesting what you want and if you wait for one day a year? How do you get what the universe has in mind for you? If you want to start something, like an exercise regime for example, why the hell wait for the 31 Dec? Do it now! Wanna learn a new language? Do it now! Wanna write a memoir? NOW! Change your hair? NOW! If this year has taught us anything, it’s that each moment is precious and living in the present, this moment, this day, this second is the only way to find joy when it seems like everything around us is changing. I do make a vision board at the beginning of the year so I’ll be doing that with my boys.

Mikhale Jones

Mikhale Jones - Musician

I’d love a brand new wardrobe entirely, it would be a dream. I’ll be spending the festive period with family , nothing but wholesome vibes wanted and needed this festive. My new year’s resolution is the same as every year. I need to challenge what was my best self in 2020 and level up from that - whether it’s one step closer or five steps...as long as we moving, 2021 is set.. I’m ready and I hope you all are too .

J’ Something - Musician

I would love to get a Native Instruments Maschine + for my studio. Please hook it up? LOL. I’ll be spending Christmas at home with my family. Super excited to just be home, something small, with our favourite things to eat and just great company. It’s a different one for me, being home, not normally around this time of year. So all in all really excited! Next year is probably the biggest year of my life, loads of plans and ambitions. In terms of resolutions, I want to be fit, never been really fit, I want to gift myself that. Lets see how that goes.

Tanit Phoenix and boyfriend Sharlto Copley.

Tanit Phoenix Copley - Actress and fashion model

I would love a puppy and a kitten - sigh- if we did not travel so much I would have a house full of animals. My daughter keeps asking me for a puppy and I so want to surprise her with a furry best friend and the look on her face would be the best Christmas present. Soon. One day. Perhaps in Hawaii. I will be spending Christmas with my mother and my daughter and Sharlto’s (Copley) very large family in Cape Town. Dad, you're invited too, book your ticket. My new year’s resolution is to get fitter and study hypnotherapy, be more peaceful, practice not reacting to life but being more still in each moment and love my daughter even more than I already have.

Kate Liquorish

Kate Liquorish - Actress

Honestly, I'd really love to see the government pull their socks up where our education system is concerned. In order to create jobs, to give kids a proper chance we need to offer them a proper education. It's so simple: "give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime." I’ll be spending Christmas with my husband at the foot of Sani Pass, in the Underberg, just the two of us, the mountains, a delicious lunch (probably prawns on the braai and a salad - I'm so over hot Christmas lunches in the middle of summer ) And then a magnificent nap! I don't really like new year’s resolutions, but if I were to choose one it would be to try and always be kind and to think before speaking.

The Saturday Star